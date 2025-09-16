PM Modi Turns 75! Top Quotes By India's Most Popular Leader

By: Rahul M | September 16, 2025
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday on September 17, 2025. Here are some of his popular quotes
All images from Instagram
"I do not carry the burden of the past or the future. I only live in the present and work for my nation in the present."
"Good governance with good intentions is the hallmark of our government. Implementation with integrity is our core passion."
"When women are empowered, a family is empowered. When a family is empowered, society is empowered, and when society is empowered, the nation is empowered."
"The power of youth can transform the nation, and the power of a transformed nation can transform the world."
"India is not merely a piece of land. It is the living soul of a nation with a glorious past and a bright future."
"Unity in diversity is India’s strength. We must nurture this unique bond of togetherness."
