Tiramisu World Cup 2025: Inside Italy’s Sweetest Annual Competition

Few desserts evoke as much joy as tiramisu. With its velvety mascarpone cream, delicate layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers, and a dusting of bittersweet cocoa, every spoonful feels like a celebration. Loved by dessert enthusiasts across the globe, this Italian creation is not only a café favorite but also a symbol of indulgence at family gatherings and fine dining tables alike.

Now, fans of the iconic dessert have the chance to do more than just enjoy it, they can judge it. Italy has announced the return of its annual Tiramisu World Cup 2025, set to take place in Treviso, the very city where the dessert was born. The competition will run from October 10 to 12, 2025, and it’s looking for 100 passionate foodies to step into the role of official judges.

How to become a judge at the Tiramisu World Cup

The role of a judge isn’t simply about indulging in free tiramisu. Selected participants will be tasked with evaluating each dessert, ensuring fair play, and checking that the right ingredients and equipment are being used. Judges also oversee the setup of contestants at their stations to guarantee that the competition runs seamlessly.

Traditionally, applicants undergo a 15-question quiz designed to test their knowledge of the competition rules. However, this year brings a twist. For 2025, hopefuls will only have a single day to apply. The window opens on September 13, 2025, giving food lovers just 24 hours to take the test and secure their chance. Successful applicants will be notified by email by September 26, 2025.

It’s worth noting that the experience is entirely voluntary, judges won’t be paid or reimbursed for travel, but they will get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to taste some of the world’s finest tiramisu creations.

The birthplace of Tiramisu: Treviso’s sweet legacy

The story of tiramisu begins in Treviso, Italy, during the late 1960s. Many credit the dessert’s invention to chef Roberto Linguanotto and pastry chef Francesca Valori, whose nickname “Tiramisù” (meaning “pick me up” in Italian) inspired the name. The combination of coffee, cocoa, and mascarpone was originally crafted as a comforting dish meant to provide both energy and pleasure. Over the decades, it transformed from a local specialty into an international sensation, gracing menus in Michelin-starred restaurants as well as humble bakeries worldwide.