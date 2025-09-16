Narendra Modi Birthday: Facts You Didn't Know About Prime Minister Of India

By: Rahul M | September 16, 2025

Narendra Modi, India’s current Prime Minister, has been a central figure in Indian politics for decades. Born on 17 September 1950, he rose from humble beginnings to hold the nation’s highest office

Before entering politics, Modi helped his father sell tea at a railway station in Gujarat

In 2020, Modi was among eight global leaders awarded the parody Ig Nobel Prize in Medical Education for highlighting how political decisions can impact life and death more immediately than science

A passionate reader, Modi also expresses himself through poetry. He has written numerous poems in Gujarati, reflecting his creative and reflective side

During his nearly 13 years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi reportedly never took a single day off, demonstrating his reputation for discipline and dedication

Despite being one of the most powerful leaders in the world, Modi follows a simple vegetarian diet and practices yoga and meditation every day, which he often credits for his energy and clarity of mind.

The Prime Minister Of India is celebrating his 75th birthday on September 16, 2025

