PM Modi's 75th Birthday: A Look Back Through Rare Photos

Narendra Modi is widely regarded as one of the world's most influential leaders, and his journey from a tea seller's son to Prime Minister is nothing short of remarkable. He was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a quiet town in Gujarat, into a family of modest means. His father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, made a living selling tea at a stall near Vadnagar Railway Station, while his mother, Heeraben, looked after the household. Modi grew up with four brothers, Soma, Amrit, Prahlad, and Pankaj, and a sister named Vasantiben.

Even as a young boy, Modi stood out amongst his peers. According to the official PM India website, his school friends recall him being remarkably hardworking with a real passion for debates and an insatiable appetite for reading. He would often spend hours at the local library, absorbed in books, and was also quite keen on swimming.

What's particularly striking about Modi's character is how service to others has been a constant thread throughout his life, right from childhood. When he was just nine years old, he and his friends set up a food stall to help flood victims along the Tapi River, donating all their earnings to relief efforts. During the height of tensions with Pakistan, young Modi would serve tea to soldiers travelling to and from the border, a touching gesture that speaks volumes about his early sense of duty.

At seventeen, Modi made the bold decision to leave home and explore India, eventually joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a socio-cultural organisation. His days there were incredibly demanding, starting at 5 AM and continuing well into the night. As a young man, he actively participated in the movement opposing the Emergency period. His worldview was deeply shaped by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, which instilled in him both spiritual depth and a commitment to service. He married Jashodaben in 1968, though they don't have children and live separate lives.

Modi's political career began when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1985. He went on to serve as Gujarat's Chief Minister for an impressive four terms from 2001 to 2014, before becoming India's 14th Prime Minister on 26th May 2014. He's now in his third consecutive term in office.

