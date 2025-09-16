 PM Modi's 75th Birthday: A Look Back Through Rare Photos
Modi's political career began when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1985. He went on to serve as Gujarat's Chief Minister for an impressive four terms from 2001 to 2014, before becoming India's 14th Prime Minister on 26th May 2014. He's now in his third consecutive term in office.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image

Narendra Modi is widely regarded as one of the world's most influential leaders, and his journey from a tea seller's son to Prime Minister is nothing short of remarkable. He was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a quiet town in Gujarat, into a family of modest means. His father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, made a living selling tea at a stall near Vadnagar Railway Station, while his mother, Heeraben, looked after the household. Modi grew up with four brothers, Soma, Amrit, Prahlad, and Pankaj, and a sister named Vasantiben.

Even as a young boy, Modi stood out amongst his peers. According to the official PM India website, his school friends recall him being remarkably hardworking with a real passion for debates and an insatiable appetite for reading. He would often spend hours at the local library, absorbed in books, and was also quite keen on swimming.

Have a look at some rare pictures of PM Modi:

Narendra Modi getting blessings from his mother Hiraben

Narendra Modi getting blessings from his mother Hiraben | X/@modiarchive

Modi in the group photograph of young cadets of the National Cadet Corps

Modi in the group photograph of young cadets of the National Cadet Corps | X/@modiarchive

What's particularly striking about Modi's character is how service to others has been a constant thread throughout his life, right from childhood. When he was just nine years old, he and his friends set up a food stall to help flood victims along the Tapi River, donating all their earnings to relief efforts. During the height of tensions with Pakistan, young Modi would serve tea to soldiers travelling to and from the border, a touching gesture that speaks volumes about his early sense of duty.

Young Narendra Modi attending a wedding ceremony at his village

Young Narendra Modi attending a wedding ceremony at his village | X/@modiarchive

Modi with Lakshmanrao Inamdar, the founder of Shahkar Bharti

Modi with Lakshmanrao Inamdar, the founder of Shahkar Bharti |

Images of Narendra Modi's chilhood

Images of Narendra Modi's chilhood |

At seventeen, Modi made the bold decision to leave home and explore India, eventually joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a socio-cultural organisation. His days there were incredibly demanding, starting at 5 AM and continuing well into the night. As a young man, he actively participated in the movement opposing the Emergency period. His worldview was deeply shaped by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, which instilled in him both spiritual depth and a commitment to service. He married Jashodaben in 1968, though they don't have children and live separate lives.

Narendra Modi with LK Advani & Amit Shah

Narendra Modi with LK Advani & Amit Shah | X/@modiarchive

Narendra Modi during emergency days

Narendra Modi during emergency days | X/@modiarchive

Modi speaking at an event on his book 'Sangharshma Gujarat'

Modi speaking at an event on his book 'Sangharshma Gujarat' | X/@modiarchive

Modi addressing a party meeting in Ahmedabad

Modi addressing a party meeting in Ahmedabad | X/@modiarchive

Narendra Modi honoring a Dalit daughter on Ambedkar Jayanti

Narendra Modi honoring a Dalit daughter on Ambedkar Jayanti | X/@modiarchive

PM Modi's 75th Birthday: A Look Back Through Rare Photos

