 Hardik Pandya Dating Actress Mahieka Sharma After Breakup With Jasmin Walia? Fans Spot THESE Clues
The speculation began on Reddit, where fans highlighted details from Maheika Sharma's recent social media activity. In one of her selfies, a male figure appeared faintly in the background, leading users to speculate whether it was Hardik Pandya. Another post showing the number 33 - Pandya's jersey number - further intensified the buzz

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
After his much-discussed divorce from actress Natasa Stankovic and a brief link-up with UK-based singer Jasmin Walia, cricketer Hardik Pandya is once again in the spotlight - this time for rumours of a possible relationship with actress-model Maheika Sharma.

The speculation began on Reddit, where fans highlighted details from Maheika's recent social media activity.

In one of her selfies, a male figure appeared faintly in the background, leading users to speculate whether it was Hardik. Another post showing the number 33 - Pandya's jersey number - further intensified the buzz.

Social media sleuths didn't stop there. A few even pointed out that Hardik and Maheika seemed to be wearing the same bathrobe in separate pictures, which led to discussion across social media platforms.

Maheika's recent Instagram stories showing her travelling to Dubai, where Hardik is currently stationed with Team India for the Asia Cup, have only added more fuel to the fire.

Adding to the chatter, fans noted that both Hardik and Maheika follow each other on Instagram. Earlier this month, Maheika had shared a photo from Baroda and fans were quick to point out that it is from Hardik's home.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka has worked as a model, actor and fashion influencer. According to media reports, she has featured in music videos, independent films, and various ad campaigns. She's also walked the ramp for well-known designers.

Earlier this year, Hardik was rumoured to be dating Jasmin. The two were spotted together on multiple occasions, with Jasmin even being photographed stepping onto the Mumbai Indians team bus after an IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders this year. However, the relationship was never confirmed, and reports later suggested they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, hinting at a split.

Hardik’s personal life has been under constant public scrutiny since his high-profile marriage to Natasa. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, confirmed their separation in July last year after months of speculation.

The couple shares a son, Agastya, born in 2020. Despite parting ways, Hardik stated that co-parenting remains their priority.

