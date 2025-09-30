'Some Lessons Aren't Taught In Classrooms': Gagan Dev Riar And Paresh Pahuja On Upcoming Sony LIV Series 13

Sony LIV Series 13 | YouTube/ Sony LIV

Sony LIV’s upcoming series 13: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in the Classroom, releasing on October 1, brings together actors Gagan Dev Riar and Paresh Pahuja in a heartfelt story about mentorship, gratitude and second chances. In an exclusive Zoom call with the Free Press Journal, the duo opened up about what drew them to the project, the challenges of portraying characters across timelines, and why they believe this slice-of-life drama will resonate with audiences looking for hope amid the noise of thrillers and mysteries.

For both Gagan and Paresh, the script was the first hook. Gagan recalls finding it “very fresh,” a retelling of a familiar world in a novel way. Paresh adds that at a time when the industry was saturated with thrillers and crime dramas, 13 stood out as “something hopeful” and the kind of show he personally wanted to watch.

Borrowing from Honesty, Building on Experience

The story follows Ritesh, who leaves behind a fast-paced venture capital career to stand by his mentor. Gagan, who plays the mentor figure, said what struck him most when he met Mohit Tyagi (the real-life inspiration for the character) was “the honesty about his ideology and the why behind what he was doing.” He built his performance around that authenticity, while letting other aspects evolve through rehearsals and on-set chemistry.

Both actors spoke about preparing for the mentor-mentee dynamic through a mix of rehearsals and natural growth during shooting. The show spans two timelines nearly 15 years apart, so the challenge lay in shaping body language and presence differently for younger and older versions of their characters. “All those factors were brought in by the director and writer, and we tried to incorporate as much as possible,” Gagan explained.

Connecting With Ritesh, Connecting With Life

For Paresh, Ritesh’s dual journey was deeply relatable. “I’ve been both versions of him,” he said, one who isolates and tries to do everything alone, and another who now feels ready to give back by mentoring younger artists. He emphasized how the character reminded him that no matter how much success one achieves, there’s always a new beginning waiting, often from zero.

When asked about emotionally demanding scenes, both actors mentioned the opening outburst sequence glimpsed in the trailer. Paresh described it as “a huge burst out that sets the tone for the story.” For Gagan, the challenge was technical: portraying subtle yet convincing shifts between ages 35 and 45, when physical changes aren’t drastic but still significant for storytelling.

Drawing From Real Lessons

The actors agreed that much of their craft draws on personal life lessons. “Acting is nothing but relating,” Gagan said, adding that experiences whether one’s own or those of friends and family are what make performances truly connect with audiences. Paresh echoed this, noting that the more personal a performance, the more universal it becomes.

Gagan also reflected on stepping into a role that broke away from the mould of his acclaimed but darker characters in Scam 2003 and A Suitable Boy. “There’s this stereotypical thinking that if you’ve played a negative role, you’re only suited for that. 13 came as a breath of fresh air, and I hope people see I can do more.”

Hope in a Cynical World

At its core, the series raises questions about belief, gratitude and paying it forward. For Gagan, it is not about one single takeaway but about “human stories and emotions that mirror our lives every day.” Paresh believes audiences will walk away with a sense of hope. “There’s already enough negativity everywhere from newspapers to Instagram. If this show makes people believe the world can be a nicer place, that’s a win.”

Both also observed that Indian entertainment is now more open than ever to nuanced, unconventional stories. “The tried and tested formulas don’t guarantee success anymore,” Paresh pointed out. “Smaller, unpredictable stories often work better than the big ones. It’s the best time to tell these stories.”

Mentors, Memories and Mutual Admiration

When asked about mentors in their own lives, both actors credited many people across school, theatre, film and beyond. Gagan mentioned filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Mira Nair as guiding influences in how to sustain passion through challenges. Paresh, meanwhile, revealed that Gagan himself has long been a source of inspiration ever since he first saw him perform in the play Piya Behrupiya. “I couldn’t take my eyes off him. That’s why I enrolled in the same theatre company. To now be working alongside him feels like a manifestation,” he said.

Their camaraderie is evident, with Paresh even joking, “If you know somebody who wants to be my mentor, please recommend.” Gagan responded with a laugh, but the admiration between them was clear. Both hinted at wanting to collaborate more, even on music, in the future.

Looking Ahead

With 13 releasing on October 1, both actors are hopeful that audiences will embrace it as much as they have. “It’s a slice-of-life kind of story that will definitely ring a bell somewhere inside you,” Gagan said. Paresh added, “I believe in hope and possibilities. This show will make you feel that, and sometimes that’s all we need.”

As our conversation wound down, the mood was light but full of anticipation. “We’ll meet in real life very soon,” Paresh promised, signing off with the same optimism that seems to run through the show itself.