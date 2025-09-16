 Bandra Fair 2025: What People Love The Most About Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast; Watch Nostalgic Videos
Stretching till September 21, Bandra Fair transforms the quaint lanes around Mount Mary Basilica into a vibrant hub of devotion, food, music, and nostalgia.

Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
Bandra is glowing once again as the city’s most beloved cultural and religious celebration, the Mount Mary Fair, kicked off on September 14, 2025. Stretching till September 21, the festival transforms the quaint lanes around Mount Mary Basilica into a vibrant hub of devotion, food, music, and nostalgia.

Every year, the fair attracts thousands of Mumbaikars and visitors who eagerly capture and share their favourite moments on social media, making it not just a tradition but also a trending event online.

Check out the videos below:

Foodie paradise

One of the biggest highlights of the Bandra Fair is undoubtedly the food. The air is filled with aromas of East Indian and Koli specialities, from spicy choris pav and crunchy kadio bodios to colourful Calicut halwa and the ever-popular petha.

Visitors line up for homemade sweets, chaklis, chips, and festive snacks, treats that bring back memories for locals who grew up attending the fair. Many families make it a ritual to stock up on these goodies every year.

Shopping & souvenirs

Beyond food, the fair is also a shopper’s delight. Rows of stalls brim with religious artefacts, rosaries, statues of saints, photo frames, and pendants, while others showcase trendy accessories like rings, chains, bracelets, and hair trinkets at budget-friendly prices. These little keepsakes capture the joy and essence of the fair.

Spirit of bandra

For devotees, the heart of the festival is visiting the Mount Mary Basilica, perched on a scenic hilltop overlooking the Arabian Sea. Offering a prayer here, especially during the feast, is considered deeply meaningful. The evenings are particularly magical as the church and surrounding streets light up, creating a festive glow that makes the celebration unforgettable.

