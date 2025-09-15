 Bandra Fair 2025: No Buses Will Go Directly To Mount Mary Church; Here's How You Can Get There
The much-awaited Bandra Fair 2025, held around Mount Mary Basilica, started on September 14 and will continue till September 21, drawing thousands of devotees and visitors daily.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
BEST deploys 374 additional buses to manage commuter rush during Mount Mary Fair in Bandra | File Photo

Bandra Fair 2025

Bandra Fair 2025 | Image courtesy: Anita Aikara | FPJ

Bus and transport updates

With huge crowds expected daily, BEST has rolled out 374 extra buses on select routes to manage the rush. However, no buses will head directly to Mount Mary Church. Instead, special services will operate between Bandra Station (West) and Hill Road Park, covering routes such as 321-Mary, A-202, A-375, A-422, A-473, C-71, and C-505. As per media reports, services will run from morning until night.

article-image
Mount Mary Fair, Bandra

Mount Mary Fair, Bandra | FPJ image

Traffic diversions

To ensure smooth movement, several traffic restrictions have been enforced:

Mount Mary Road: Closed to vehicles except residents and emergency services.

Kane Road & Pereira Road: Converted into one-way streets with limited entry.

St. John Baptista Road: Access only with valid passes.

No Parking Zones: Chapel Road, Rebello Road, St Sebastian Road, Mount Carmel Road, and parts of Hill Road.

article-image
Mount Mary Festival, The Bandra Fair In Mumbai

Mount Mary Festival, The Bandra Fair In Mumbai |

Best way to reach Bandra Fair 2025

The simplest way to get to Bandra Fair is via a local train to Bandra station, followed by a shared auto (around Rs 30) or private auto to Mount Mary. Taxis and app-based cabs are also an option, though traffic around the fair may mean longer travel times.

article-image
Bandra Fair 2025

Bandra Fair 2025 | Image courtesy: Anita Aikara | FPJ

Spiritual core at Mount Mary Basilica

At the heart of the celebration is the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, popularly called Mount Mary Church. The church will witness over 1,500 devotees at each mass, with seating arrangements for 1,300 worshippers in the shamiana outside.

