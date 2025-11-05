 Meet Nirvaan Birla: The Handsome Younger Brother Of Vedant Birla Who Just Got Married To Tejal Kulkarni
Much like his father, Yashovardhan Birla, Nirvaan began his professional journey in his 20s. He credits both his father and his uncle, Kumar Mangalam Birla

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
The Birla Group has long stood as one of India’s most influential business empires, with ventures spanning steel pipes, machine tools, real estate, travel, publishing, and education. Under the leadership of Yashovardhan Birla, the group continues to evolve- and now, the next generation is stepping in. His son, Nirvaan Birla, represents the new wave of leadership within the iconic business family, combining tradition with innovation.

Educational foundation and early career

After completing his schooling in Mumbai, Nirvaan Birla pursued his higher studies in Management from the University of Westminster, London. Keen on understanding the family’s diverse business ecosystem, he began working with Birla Wellness and Birla Shloka Edutech during his academic years. His early exposure helped him gain firsthand experience in operations and management.

To broaden his perspective, Nirvaan also interned with leading international and Indian firms, including Newby Teas (UK), Sapien Capital, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services. These experiences allowed him to develop a global business outlook and a deep understanding of corporate strategy.

Leading Birla edutech’s transformation

Upon returning to India, Nirvaan took charge as Head of Business Development at Birla Edutech, a venture established by his father. Demonstrating strong entrepreneurial vision, he spearheaded a major restructuring initiative- merging multiple education brands under a unified umbrella called Birla Open Minds. This move streamlined the brand’s identity and expanded its presence in India’s rapidly growing education sector.

Influence, inspiration, and values

Much like his father, Yashovardhan Birla, Nirvaan began his professional journey in his 20s. He credits both his father and his uncle, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, as his key inspirations. Nirvaan acknowledges the weight of the Birla surname, calling it both a privilege and a responsibility- one that demands excellence and integrity in every endeavor.

Passion for art, music, and a glimpse into personal life

Beyond business, Nirvaan is deeply inclined towards Indian classical music. A trained harmonium player, he often records bhajans in Mumbai studios and finds solace in spiritual expression through music.

Recently, Nirvaan made headlines when actress Ameesha Patel shared a cozy picture with him on Instagram, sparking dating rumors. Later, Nirvaan clarified that they are just 'very good friends'. The young industrialist continues to attract attention- not just for his lineage, but for his growing influence as one of India’s promising next-generation entrepreneurs.

