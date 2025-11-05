Dev Deepawali 2025: 7 Must-Visit Places In Varanasi To Celebrate This Auspicious Festival

By: Rahul M | November 05, 2025
Dev Deepawali is a beautiful festival celebrated in Varanasi. Several places in the city offer tranquility and peace. Here are seven must-visit locations that offer solace during this special occasion.
Shri Kashi Vishwanath is a great place to visit during Dev Diwali. The temple is one of the jyotirlingas.
Dashashwamedh Ghat, often called the main ghat, is a famous spot in Varanasi's old town area.
Assi Ghat is one of the most famous ghats in Varanasi. It is where the Assi River meets the Gangas.
The Manikarnika Ghat, which is popularly known as Maha Smashaan, is one of the oldest ghats in Varanasi.
Kaal Bhairava Temple is Varanasi is a must-visit places in Varanasi. Lord Kaal Bhairav is a fearsome form of Lord Shiva.
Reewa Ghat is one of the cleanest ghats. It is very old and has a fort-like structure.
Man Mandir Ghat, which is located north of the Dashashwamedh Ghat, is also known as Someswara Ghat.
