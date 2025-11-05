Dev Deepawali 2025: 7 Must-Visit Places In Varanasi To Celebrate This Auspicious Festival

By: Rahul M | November 05, 2025

Dev Deepawali is a beautiful festival celebrated in Varanasi. Several places in the city offer tranquility and peace. Here are seven must-visit locations that offer solace during this special occasion.

Canva

Shri Kashi Vishwanath is a great place to visit during Dev Diwali. The temple is one of the jyotirlingas.

Canva

Dashashwamedh Ghat, often called the main ghat, is a famous spot in Varanasi's old town area.

Canva

Assi Ghat is one of the most famous ghats in Varanasi. It is where the Assi River meets the Gangas.

Tripadvisor

The Manikarnika Ghat, which is popularly known as Maha Smashaan, is one of the oldest ghats in Varanasi.

Tripadvisor

Kaal Bhairava Temple is Varanasi is a must-visit places in Varanasi. Lord Kaal Bhairav is a fearsome form of Lord Shiva.

Kunwar Rakesh

Reewa Ghat is one of the cleanest ghats. It is very old and has a fort-like structure.

Tripadvisor/ Pritesh Pradhan

Man Mandir Ghat, which is located north of the Dashashwamedh Ghat, is also known as Someswara Ghat.

Vinor Kumar Panday/ Sanjay Gupta

Thanks For Reading!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Must-Visit Gurudwaras In Punjab During Gurupurab
Find out More