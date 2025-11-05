Inside Big Fat Birla Shaadi: What Vedant & Tejal Kulkarni Wore At Their Wedding

When heritage intertwines with haute couture, the result is pure enchantment- and that’s exactly what unfolded at the wedding of industrialist Yash Birla’s son, Vedant Birla, and his bride Tejal Kulkarni. The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony on November 2, 2025, at the Birla family’s iconic Malabar Hill residence in Mumbai. The affair celebrated tradition, elegance, and modern love with an aesthetic that blended timeless Indian artistry with understated sophistication.

A bride who wore her heritage with grace

Tejal Kulkarni, daughter of Sanjeev and Supriya Kulkarni, made a breathtaking bride in a handwoven Sabyasachi lehenga crafted from rich bandhani fabric. The intricate design, embellished with mirror work, pearls, and marodi embroidery, was a tribute to India’s age-old craftsmanship. The lehenga’s regal palette reflected the grandeur of the Birla residence while embracing a fresh, contemporary charm. Completing her look with diamond jewellery, soft-glam makeup, and a serene poise, Tejal redefined what it means to be a modern Indian bride- elegant, effortless, and deeply rooted in culture.

Vedant Birla’s modern royal aesthetic

Matching his bride’s grace, Vedant Birla exuded quiet royalty in an ivory sherwani by Sabyasachi, intricately detailed with pearls and subtle embroidery. His look was accentuated with a pearl-and-diamond heirloom necklace and a diamond-studded kalgi, balancing heritage with modern sophistication. Vedant’s ensemble proved that today’s grooms are rewriting fashion codes- where tradition and style coexist seamlessly.

A wedding defined by subtle luxury

The intimate pheras were attended by close family and a select circle of friends. Every element- from the decor’s muted tones and floral accents to the couple’s harmonised outfits- reflected the essence of new-age Indian weddings: personal, refined, and emotionally resonant.

In every frame, Vedant and Tejal looked like royalty reborn, poised, radiant, and in love. Their wedding wasn’t about grandeur or excess; it was about storytelling through style. With elegance at its core and emotion in every detail, this union beautifully captured the spirit of heritage meeting haute couture, where true luxury whispered rather than shouted.