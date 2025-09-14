Bandra Fair 2025: Things To Buy At Stalls Around Mumbai's Mount Mary Church

By: Rahul M | September 14, 2025

The annual Mount Mary Fair, popularly known as Bandra Fair, has once again transformed the streets of Bandra into a hub of faith, food, and festivities

This year, the fair began on September 14 and will continue until September 21, 2025. Here are things you can buy at the stalls around Mount Mary Basilica:

From idols of Jesus Christ to intricately designed crosses, rosaries, photo frames, and keychains, the fair is filled with devotional souvenirs

If you’re into trendy yet meaningful accessories, don’t miss the colourful chains adorned with beads, crosses, and unique charms

Beyond the chains, you’ll find stalls overflowing with quirky rings, funky bracelets, earrings, and even hair clips; all at bargain prices

The fair is also a foodie’s delight. From crunchy chips, chakli, and namkeen to fresh sweets, every corner tempts you with aromas that are hard to resis

A visit to the Bandra Fair is incomplete without tasting its famous halwa. From coconut and sesame to vibrant fruit-based versions, the variety is endless, each bite richer than the last

