Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Know Purnima Tithi, Rituals, Sikh Teachings & Devotion Of Guru Purb

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 | FPJ

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the month of Kartik. The auspicious festival is also called as Guurpurab, a name which is for the festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. The sacred festival which falls in the month of Kartik Purnima, usually falls between October and November.

This year, Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav will be observed on November 5, 2025. The first Sikh guru holds great importance in Sikhism. It honours Guru Nanak's principles of unity, equality, and altruistic service, which are essential to Sikh beliefs.

On the pious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab, #PunjabPolice extends heartfelt greetings to all.



May the divine teachings of #GuruNanakDevJi continue to inspire us towards peace, unity, and selfless service.



Ahead of the birth anniversary celebrations,… pic.twitter.com/hXSHqdKuYb — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) November 4, 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will mark 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and it will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:36 PM on November 4, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 06:48 PM on November 5, 2025

About Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born on April 15, 1469, in Talwandi (currently Nankana Sahib, Pakistan). Being the offspring of Mehta Kalu and Mata Tripta, he exhibited a keen interest in spirituality from a young age, challenging social injustices and traditions. At the age of 30, he underwent a spiritual awakening, advocating for the belief that humanity surpasses religious barriers, famously declaring, "There is no Hindu, no Muslim, no Christian."

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib glows in divine splendour, adorned with beautiful decorations, under the stewardship of DSGMC, in celebration of Dhan Dhan Sahib Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab.#GuruNanakDevJi #ParkashGurpurab #GurdwaraBanglaSahib #DivineGrace #Waheguru #SikhGurus… pic.twitter.com/d9dVLabK9O — Harmeet Singh Kalka (@hskalka) November 4, 2025

How do Sikhs celebrate Guru Purab?

Sikhs celebrate Guru Purab with great devotion and joy to honour the birth anniversaries of their Gurus, especially Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Celebrations begin with Akhand Path, a continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib. Prabhat Pheris—early morning processions with hymns—are held in neighborhoods.

Gurdwaras are beautifully decorated and illuminated, where devotees gather for Kirtan (spiritual songs), Katha (teachings), and Langar, a free community meal served to all. Processions, led by the Panj Pyare (Five Beloved Ones), spread messages of peace, equality, and service, embodying the core principles of Sikhism.