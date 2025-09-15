Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, Rituals & More

Indira Ekadashi 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Indira Ekadashi is an auspicious day which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The special day occurs during the Pitru Paksha period in the Ashwin month on the 11th day of the waning phase of the moon (Krishna Paksha). This year, the auspicious day will fall on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

About Indira Ekadashi

Ekadashi is believed to have spiritual significance. It is believed that observing this fast helps ancestors in the afterlife. It grants them peace and frees them from the sins of past lives. Devotees of Lord Vishnu consider this Ekadashi as a powerful opportunity to seek divine blessings, cleanse their souls, and move closer to liberation (moksha).

Indira Ekadashi tomorrow. This Ekadashi is dedicated to honouring ancestors. To pray for their liberation, seeking forgiveness if any sins are done by them in the past & seeking peace for their souls. Keeping fast & following all rituals also makes the person free from past evils pic.twitter.com/9rfzFvhECs — Shiva_Vadini🔱🔺 (@Shiva_Vadini) September 27, 2024

Muhurat of Indira Ekadashi

According to Drik Panchang, Indira Ekadashi will be observed on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:21 AM on September 17, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 11:39 PM on September 17, 2025

On September 18, Parana Time - 06:07 AM to 08:34 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 11:24 PM

Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.