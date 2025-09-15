 Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, Rituals & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIndira Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, Rituals & More

Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, Rituals & More

Indira Ekadashi is an auspicious day which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The special day occurs during the Pitru Paksha period in the Ashwin month on the 11th day of the waning phase of the moon (Krishna Paksha).

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Indira Ekadashi 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Indira Ekadashi is an auspicious day which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The special day occurs during the Pitru Paksha period in the Ashwin month on the 11th day of the waning phase of the moon (Krishna Paksha). This year, the auspicious day will fall on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

About Indira Ekadashi

Ekadashi is believed to have spiritual significance. It is believed that observing this fast helps ancestors in the afterlife. It grants them peace and frees them from the sins of past lives. Devotees of Lord Vishnu consider this Ekadashi as a powerful opportunity to seek divine blessings, cleanse their souls, and move closer to liberation (moksha).

Muhurat of Indira Ekadashi

FPJ Shorts
Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, Rituals & More
Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, Rituals & More
Myntra Jabong India Reports ₹998 Crore Loss For FY25: Tofler Business Intelligence Report
Myntra Jabong India Reports ₹998 Crore Loss For FY25: Tofler Business Intelligence Report
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 16th Sept 2025
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 16th Sept 2025
Bombay HC Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Incomplete Data On Pending Cases Against MPs And MLAs
Bombay HC Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Incomplete Data On Pending Cases Against MPs And MLAs

According to Drik Panchang, Indira Ekadashi will be observed on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:21 AM on September 17, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 11:39 PM on September 17, 2025

On September 18, Parana Time - 06:07 AM to 08:34 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 11:24 PM

Read Also
Rohini Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance & More
article-image

Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, Rituals & More

Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, Rituals & More

World Ozone Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About 'Earth's Umbrella'

World Ozone Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About 'Earth's Umbrella'

Bandra Fair 2025: No Buses Will Go Directly To Mount Mary Church; Here's How You Can Get There

Bandra Fair 2025: No Buses Will Go Directly To Mount Mary Church; Here's How You Can Get There

Get A Taste Of Singapore's Iconic Chilli Crab & Chicken Rice In Mumbai

Get A Taste Of Singapore's Iconic Chilli Crab & Chicken Rice In Mumbai

Mumbai Chi Mauli FIRST Look Revealed Ahead Of Shardiya Navratri 2025 | VIDEO

Mumbai Chi Mauli FIRST Look Revealed Ahead Of Shardiya Navratri 2025 | VIDEO