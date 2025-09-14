 Rohini Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRohini Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance & More

Rohini Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance & More

Rohini Vrat is observed every month and is dedicated to Lord Vasupujya Swami. It is a Hindu and Jain fasting ritual which is observed primarily by women in order to seek blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands and families.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Rohini Vrat 2025 | Photo Credit: Vardhman Vacations

Rohini Vrat is observed every month and is dedicated to Lord Vasupujya Swami. It is a Hindu and Jain fasting ritual which is observed primarily by women in order to seek blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands and families.

The auspicious day is celebrated on the occasion when Rohini Nakshatra, the fourth lunar constellation, dominates after Sunrise. The vrat is thought to provide prosperity, joy, and alleviation from problems, especially concerning the welfare of the family and the health of the husband. This year, the auspicious day wil fall on Sunday, September 14.

About Rohini Vrat

Rohini is one of the twenty-seven Nakshatras in the Jain and Hindu calendar. Rohin fasting is observed on the day Rohini Nakshatra prevails after Sunrise. It is believed that devotees who keep this fast are believed to get rid of all obstacles and poverty.

FPJ Shorts
'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video
'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s NYC Property
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s NYC Property
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport

Rohini has twelve fasting days each year. Typically, Rohini Vrat is maintained for a continuous period of three, five, or seven years. The recommended length for Rohini fasting is five years and five months. The Rohini fast must conclude with Udyapana.

Lord Vasupujya mantra

The primary mantra associated with Lord Vasupujya, the twelfth Tirthankara in Jainism, is "Om Hrim Shrim Vasupujya Jinendraaya Namah". This mantra is used to invoke and pay reverence to Lord Vasupujya, seeking his blessings and guidance on the path to liberation.

Read Also
Masik Shivaratri 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
article-image

Rituals of Rohini Vrat

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vasupujya temple on this day to seek blessings. Meanwhile, Hindus mainly venerate Lord Krishna and Goddess Lakshmi since Krishna's birth was on the star Rohini Nakshatra. Some also revere Lord Vishnu, as he is viewed as the sustainer of the universe and intimately linked with Krishna.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rohini Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance & More

Rohini Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance & More

Bandra Fair 2025 Begins! 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share For Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast

Bandra Fair 2025 Begins! 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share For Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast

Vaishno Devi Yatra Postponed Again Amid Heavy Rainfall & Landslides In Jammu & Kashmir; Check Other...

Vaishno Devi Yatra Postponed Again Amid Heavy Rainfall & Landslides In Jammu & Kashmir; Check Other...

Hindi Diwas 2025: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Diwas Celebrated On September 14? Know History & Significance

Hindi Diwas 2025: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Diwas Celebrated On September 14? Know History & Significance

Truffle Fries, Guacamole Tortilla Chips, Kunafa-Inspired Dessert; It's A Free-Wheeling Food Party At...

Truffle Fries, Guacamole Tortilla Chips, Kunafa-Inspired Dessert; It's A Free-Wheeling Food Party At...