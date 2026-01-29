Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi: Know Why His Death Anniversary Is Observed As Martyrs' Day

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi |

Mahatma Gandhi Puniyanti, or Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, is observed every year on January 30. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse. The day is also known as Martyr's Day, as it is dedicated to the father of the nation.

This day is observed not only as a remembrance of his tragic death but also as an occasion to reflect on the principles and values he stood for throughout his life. Know more about Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary in detail, which are mentioned below.

Why is Gandhi's Punyatithi observed on Martyrs' Day?

Mahatma Gandhi's role in India's struggle for independence is well-known. Mahatma Gandhi imparted the principle of non-violence to the citizens of the nation. He sought to foster unity within the nation. On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Nathuram Godse while he was praying in the Birla House.

The day commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's role in the nation's liberation. The Father of the Nation was likewise the initiator of the renowned Non-Cooperation, Quit India, and many other campaigns. The main objective of the moment was to liberate the country from British control without spilling any blood. The day also aims to pay tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

The day honours Mahatma Gandhi's legacy

The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is not merely a day of sorrow; it is a day to reignite the spirit of his principles. It encourages people to reflect on their actions and decisions, considering non-violence and truth. As the country honours the Mahatma, it is a fitting time to renew the dedication to creating a world inspired by the ideals of peace, justice, and equality. A world that Mahatma Gandhi dreamed of and worked diligently for during his lifetime.