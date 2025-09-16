Masik Shivaratri 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More

Masik Shivaratri 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Masik Shivaratri, meaning Monthly Night of Shiva, is a sacred Hindu observance celebrated every month on the Chaturdashi Tithi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha, the waning moon phase. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Supreme God of destruction and transformation.

Unlike the annual Maha Shivaratri, Masik Shivaratri occurs twelve times a year, each holding spiritual importance for Shiva devotees. In the Gregorian calendar, September 19, 2025, is the date of the Masik Shivaratri, which falls in the month of Bhadrapada.

Masik Shivaratri muhurat 2025

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will fall on Thursday. August 21, 2025.

Ashwina, Krishna Chaturdashi begins - 11:36 PM, September 19

Ashwina, Krishna Chaturdashi ends - 12:16 AM, September 21

Significance and beliefs

Masik Shivaratri is considered the most auspicious time to worship Lord Shiva, especially during the night when his divine energy is believed to be most active. Devotees believe that observing fast and offering prayers on this night helps them overcome obstacles, achieve peace of mind, and attain liberation (moksha).

It is also believed that those who sincerely observe this vrat can gain relief from planetary doshas and receive blessings for good health, marital harmony, and spiritual upliftment.

Shiva is known as the destroyer. He is also the most compassionate, the greatest of the givers. The Yogic lore is rife with many stories about Shiva's incredible and astonishing compassion. So #Mahashivratri is a special night for receiving too. It is our wish and blessing that… pic.twitter.com/g0nvKnnayI — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 26, 2025

Muhurat and rituals

The main rituals are performed during the Nishita Kaal (midnight), the most powerful time for Shiva worship. Devotees observe a day-long fast, which may be nirjala (without water) or phalahar (fruit-based). They visit Shiva temples, perform abhishekam (ritual bathing of the Shiva Lingam) with milk, honey, water, and bel leaves, and chant mantras like “Om Namah Shivaya” or recite Shiva Chalisa and Rudrashtakam.

Many devotees also stay awake throughout the night in jagran, singing bhajans and meditating on Lord Shiva.

Conclusion

Masik Shivaratri is not just a monthly ritual but a powerful opportunity for inner cleansing, divine connection, and spiritual growth. It is a path to devotion, discipline, and divine grace in every lunar month of the year.