Bengaluru's Iconic Rameshwaram Cafe Is Now In Mumbai! Here's Where To Visit

Mumbai's food scene is about to get a seriously South Indian upgrade. After years of cult status in Bengaluru and endless foodie wishlists, The Rameshwaram Cafe is officially setting foot in the city. Its first-ever Mumbai outlet at Churchgate is currently taking shape, and if early glimpses are anything to go by, the buzz is completely justified.

New beginning in true Rameshwaram style

The excitement is now sky-high as the brand dropped a video on its official Instagram handle, offering a sneak peek into the cafe's Mumbai journey. Titled "The Rameshwaram Cafe Churchgate – Mumbai. Serving Soon, the clip captures a traditional pooja held at the new outlet, marking an auspicious beginning before operations officially begin.

The video shows priests performing rituals as the cafe's equipment is ceremoniously switched on for the first time. The interiors instantly feel familiar, with signature black-and-gold decor, expansive seating, and a clean, canteen-style layout that mirrors its iconic Bengaluru outlets.

Watch the video below:

In the caption, the brand shared an emotional note, saying, "With blessings and gratitude, we’ve taken the first step in Mumbai. A small pooja today marked the beginning as all our equipment came to life at The Rameshwaram Cafe, Churchgate. Every new journey starts with faith, and ours begins with tradition, devotion, and a whole lot of love. Opening dates will be announced shortly. Mumbai, get ready for authentic South Indian flavours!”

While the official opening date is still under wraps, the space appears nearly ready, hinting that Mumbai food lovers won't have to wait too long.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why this opening matters to Mumbaikars

For many in Mumbai, The Rameshwaram Cafe has been a dream foodie spot, one that usually required a flight to Bengaluru. Known for its ghee-laden podi idlis, crisp dosas, flavour-packed chutneys and nostalgic filter coffee, the cafe has built a reputation for delivering consistent quality at lightning speed.

The Churchgate outlet will bring that experience closer to home, offering everything from Ghee Roast Masala Dosa and Butter Khali Dosa to temple-inspired offerings like Panchamruta, served during select hours.

From Bengaluru to beyond

Founded by Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao, the cafe is named after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthplace, lending it a sense of reverence that goes beyond food. The brand is also known for its spotless kitchens, efficient service, and buzzing, no-frills vibe.

Interestingly, The Rameshwaram Cafe recently expanded to Pune, with reports suggesting Delhi is next and even Dubai on the global horizon. Mumbai, however, remains one of its most anticipated launches.