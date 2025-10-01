Sonam Kapoor Pregnant With Second Child: Relive Her Chic Ivory Fashion Moment From 1st Maternity Shoot

Sonam Kapoor | Instagram

Global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is reportedly embracing motherhood once again! Yes, you read that right – the Bollywood actress is pregnant for the second time with businessman husband Anand Ahuja, as reported by Pinkvilla. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 in a grand Mumbai wedding, welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2022.

Now, as Sonam steps into her next chapter, fans can't help but look back at her first pregnancy photoshoot that set the bar sky-high for maternity fashion.

Sonam's dreamy ivory look for 1st maternity shoot

Back in 2022, Sonam dazzled in a dreamy couture by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her first maternity portrait. The shoot, which she shared on her birthday, captured her in an ivory ensemble that highlighted both her growing bump and her effortless grace. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the look redefined maternity wear as not just functional but unapologetically glamorous.

Check out the look below:

Sonam donned a long, trailing ivory blouse crafted with multiple cut-out panels and intricate pearl hand embroidery. The top was paired with a satin skirt adorned with delicate sequins and pearl motifs in swirling patterns. The designers themselves described her as "Muse, Maverick and Mother-to-be", noting her ability to make fashion both personal and powerful.

And, no Sonam Kapoor look is ever complete without statement accessories, and this shoot was no exception. The actress styled the ivory set with a dramatic, hand-embroidered pearl collar that rested on her shoulders, making it the hero accessory of the look.

Adding to the ethereal vibe were pearl pins tucked into her hair bun, rings, and dainty earrings. Her makeup, meanwhile, was kept soft and luminous with black eyeliner, flushed cheeks, and nude lips that radiated her pregnancy joy.