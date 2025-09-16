Navratri 2025 Full Colour List: Check Correct Nine-Day Colours & Their Meaning

Navratri 2025 Full Colour List | Image" X (@confideleapnews)

The festive season is around the corner, and with it comes one of India’s most vibrant celebrations: Navratri. Known as Shardiya Navratri, the nine-day festival is devoted to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. It’s a time of prayers, dance, fasting, and colours. Every day of Navratri is associated with a special colour, believed to carry spiritual meaning and blessings.

When is Shardiya Navratri 2025?

According to Drik Panchang, Shardiya Navratri will begin on Monday, September 22, 2025, and end on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The grand festival concludes with Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra) on October 2, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 colour list and meaning

Here’s the nine-day colour guide to help you dress with devotion and positivity:

Day 1 | September 22, Monday

White: Signifying purity and calmness, wearing white on the first day invokes inner peace and divine blessings.

Day 2 | September 23, Tuesday

Red: A colour of love and strength, red represents passion and is traditionally offered to the Goddess as Chunri.

Day 3 | September 24, Wednesday

Royal Blue: Denoting richness and serenity, royal blue brings elegance and a regal touch to celebrations.

Day 4 | September 25, Thursday

Yellow: Bright and cheerful, yellow symbolises happiness, optimism, and positivity.

Day 5 | September 26, Friday

Green: Associated with fertility, peace, and new beginnings, green reflects growth and harmony.

Day 6 | September 27, Saturday

Grey: A balanced shade that represents humility and calmness, perfect for grounding emotions.

Day 7 | September 28, Sunday

Orange: Radiating enthusiasm and warmth, orange fills the atmosphere with energy and vibrancy.

Day 8 | September 29, Monday

Peacock Green: A rare blend of blue and green, this shade symbolises uniqueness, compassion, and freshness.

Day 9 | September 30, Tuesday

Pink: Representing love, harmony, and kindness, pink wraps up Navratri on a note of charm and affection.

Why colours matter in Navratri?

Colours play a significant role in Navratri rituals. Each shade is believed to channel specific energies of Goddess Durga, making it auspicious to wear outfits and accessories that match the day’s hue. From office-goers to Garba and Dandiya enthusiasts, devotees across states like Gujarat and Maharashtra embrace this tradition with enthusiasm.

The first day’s colour is decided based on the weekday Navratri begins, and the remaining follow a fixed sequence. Beyond fashion, it’s a way of aligning with the spiritual rhythm of the festival; adding devotion, vibrancy, and joy to each passing day.

