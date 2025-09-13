Shilpa Shetty Is Navratri Ready In ₹55,500 Multi-Colour Lehenga; Take Inspiration

By: Rahul M | September 13, 2025

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty knows how to serve perfect festive fashion, and she did just that during her latest shoot

All images by Varinder Chawla

The actress was papped in Mumbai, wearing a multi-hued lehenga look that oozed full Navratri vibe

The ethnic ensemble is from the Indian fashion label Rishi and Vibhuti, costing Rs 55,500

The lehenga was adorned with multi-coloured floral prints, paired with intricately embroidered long blouse

Shilpa accessorised the desi look with the right amount of sparkle, featuring dangling earrings, statement bangles, and a nose pin

Her makeup was equally stunning with a clean base, blushed cheeks, subtle eyeshadow and nude lips

Shilpa's glam was rounded off with a half-up and half-down hairstyle with a colourful hair ornament tying the look together

