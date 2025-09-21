Kareena Kapoor Turns 45! Know How The Name 'Bebo' Came To Existance

Instagram

Bollywood’s beloved diva Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 45th birthday today, and while fans know her as the stylish trendsetter and powerhouse performer, many still wonder how she got her famous nickname, Bebo. Interestingly, the story behind it is as charming as the actress herself.

The Kapoor tradition of cute nicknames

The Kapoor family is known for their fondness for quirky and affectionate nicknames. From Randhir Kapoor being called Daboo, to Rishi Kapoor as Chintu, and Rajiv Kapoor fondly addressed as Chimpu – the trend has been a part of their family culture for decades. Kareena’s elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, is popularly known as Lolo, a name inspired partly by Hollywood actress Gina Lollobrigida and partly by a Sindhi sweet flatbread called Meethi Loli, as explained by Karisma herself.

How Kareena became ‘Bebo’

When Kareena was born, the family felt that she too deserved a unique, sweet nickname to match the Kapoor tradition. Speaking about this on Indian Idol 15, Karisma revealed that it was their father, Randhir Kapoor, who coined the name. He wanted something short, cute, and catchy, and thus “Bebo” was born. Over time, the name became so iconic that fans, friends, and even the media embraced it wholeheartedly.

Beyond Bebo: Raj Kapoor’s secret nickname

During the same chat, Karisma also let audiences in on a lesser-known family secret. The legendary Raj Kapoor, often referred to as the Great Showman of Indian Cinema, also had a pet name. Within the family, he was lovingly called Raje, a name inspired by his princely looks, fair complexion, and striking blue eyes.

From her debut in Refugee (2000) to becoming one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars with hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab We Met, and Veere Di Wedding, Kareena has lived up to her iconic nickname. Today, Bebo isn’t just a pet name but a brand in itself, symbolising glamour, talent, and an unapologetic attitude that continues to inspire millions.