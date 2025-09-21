Manisha Rani Walks The Ramp Looking Like A 'Flower Bouquet' At Mumbai’s GICW: SEE PICS

By: Rahul M | September 21, 2025
Indian actress and former Big Boss contestant, Manisha Rani, walked the ramp at Global India Couture Week in Mumbai
All images by GICW
She graced designer Thomas Abraham show, wearing on his creation, which featured glittering black and white floral accents in dramatic 3D form
As per GICW, the designer "brought a symphony of sophistication and bold artistry to the runway"
His couture collection blended classic silhouette with a contemporary edge, making one of the stunning showcase
The models were draped in shimmering, structured ensemble featuring bold cut-outs, intricate embellishments and delicate embroidery
This wasn't any ordinary collection, it blended everything from futuristic couture to timeless elegance
Each masterpiece carried a story, making couture more than just a piece of fabric
