Navratri 2025 Vrat: Fasting Rituals, Do's And Don’ts To Follow For 9-Days Of Shardiya Navratri

As the festive season approaches, homes across India are gearing up for Shardiya Navratri, one of the most significant celebrations dedicated to Goddess Durga. This nine-day festival is not just about rituals and prayers but also about discipline, devotion, and mindful rituals. It is a time when devotees immerse themselves in worship, fasting and tradition that symbolise the victory of good over evil.

Start and end date of Shardiya Navratri 2025

This year, Shardiya Navratri will be celebrated from Monday, September 22, 2025, to Wednesday, October 1, 2025, with Vijaya Dashami falling on October 2. Over these nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of Maa Durga, collectively known as the Navadurgas, each day carrying its own significance.

Fasting during Shardiya Navratri 2025

Fasting is considered one of the most powerful forms of devotion during Navratri. While many people choose to fast all nine days, others observe “joda” fasts, where they pick two days; usually the first and the last.

Fasting is not only about dietary restrictions but also about cleansing the mind, body, and spirit. It allows devotees to connect with the Goddess while practicing self-control and simplicity.

Shardiya Navratri fasting do's to follow:

Begin your day early with a bath, wear clean clothes, and offer prayers to Goddess Durga at your home and in temple.

Choose sattvic meals that include fruits, milk, water, and fresh juices to maintain energy levels.

Use rock salt (sendha namak) in place of regular salt.

Charity and acts of kindness are encouraged during these days.

On Ashtami or Navami, perform Kanya Pujan, where young girls are revered as living embodiments of the Goddess.

Shardiya Navratri fasting don'ts to keep in mind:

Avoid consuming meat, eggs, onions, garlic, alcohol, and packaged junk food.

Black clothes are generally considered inauspicious during Navratri.

Do not indulge in haircuts, shaving, or nail trimming during these sacred days.

Strict fasting is not advised for children, the elderly, or pregnant and nursing women.

Navratri fasting is as much about spiritual discipline as it is about worship. Whether you fast for nine days or just a couple, following the rituals with sincerity and mindfulness ensures that the blessings of Maa Durga are showered upon you and your loved ones.