 How Ed Sheeran Lost 20 Kg After Quitting Smoking, Says He's In 'Best Shape' Chasing Six-Pack Abs
"I've never actually ever had a six pack in my life, and I was like, 'I'm gonna see if I can do it,'" Ed Sheeran admitted in a recent interview.

When it comes to global music icons, Ed Sheeran usually makes headlines for his soulful songs and record-breaking tours. But this time, it’s his fitness journey that’s got fans talking. At 34, the 'Sapphire' singer is proving that with a little discipline and lifestyle changes, anyone can transform their health – and it’s never too late to start it.

Ed Sheeran's weight loss journey

In a recent candid chat with Andy Cohen, Sheeran revealed how he aimed to shed 14 pounds but ended up losing much more, nearly 20 kilos. When Cohen commented on his noticeably “shredded” frame, the singer shared, “I'd put on a load of weight last year, and I was like, ‘I'm gonna hit the gym heavy, try and lose a stone.’ As I was doing that, I was like, ‘I'm gonna see how far I can take this.’”

His fitness focus isn't entirely new. Back in 2019, Sheeran had already started paying attention to his health, quitting smoking and taking up running, a combination that reportedly helped him drop around 50 pounds.

"There’s nothing like fresh air to really give you a clean out," he said at the time, explaining how outdoor workouts worked better for him than traditional gym sessions.

'I've never actually ever had a six pack in my life'

But now, the singer has a very specific goal in mind: sculpting a six-pack. "I've never actually ever had a six pack in my life, and I was like, 'I'm gonna see if I can do it,'" Sheeran admitted in Cohen's interview. Still, he’s quick to confess that the road isn’t always smooth. “I keep messing up, 'cause I keep being out somewhere being like, ‘I'll have a couple of beers,’ and it just, you know. But I'd say it's going all right. I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life.”

