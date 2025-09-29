Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 29th, 2025 To Oct 5th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | September 29, 2025
Dear Aries, this week brings clarity, stability, and joy. A fresh chapter is opening in your finances, bringing prosperity. Those waiting for a visa, travel approval, or a job-related opportunity abroad could receive positive news
Dear Taurus, this week shall be about releasing burdens or delegating. You may offer support, resources or thoughtful gifts to others. Positive news may bring a fresh start, giving you the courage to take a leap of faith
Dear Gemini, release unnecessary burdens and allow yourself some rest and healing. A situation may call for you to stand your ground and express your views clearly, so prepare well before taking any action
Dear Cancerians, this week calls for breaking free from limiting thoughts and embracing fresh perspectives. Surrounding yourself with trusted loved ones and peaceful environments will be deeply nourishing
Dear Leo, even amidst challenging energies, this is your time to move forward with clarity and conviction. Exploring new avenues and directions could open doors that work in your favour
Dear Virgo, embrace your creative spirit and set aside heavy responsibilities. Lean into what brings you joy and happiness. A reason to celebrate with loved ones shall arrive. Channel your innocent yet bold energy
Dear Libra, this week centers around balance and harmony. Not everything will be black and white —it is time to embrace the middle ground. You could step into the role of mediator, offering sound and unbiased judgment
Dear Scorpio, see life through the lens of abundance and gratitude. Release limiting thoughts and open yourself to fresh perspectives. Explore, experiment, and welcome new options—the world is your oyste
Dear Sagittarius, this week you may feel pulled in two directions, but a steady and grounded approach will serve you best. Take things step by step, staying open to new possibilities without rushing into decisions
Dear Capricorn, this week highlights teamwork and collaboration. Focus on the bigger picture, build trust, and move forward step by step. A grounded and steady approach, combined with consistent effort, will bring success.
Dear Aquarius, this week may bring emotional challenges. Embrace the truth and clarity that comes your way. Avoid arguments, unnecessary explanations, or impulsive retaliation. Give yourself space and time to heal.
Dear Pisces, this week may leave you torn between taking action or staying put. Excitement to move forward could be tempered by a lack of clarity, so careful planning and step-by-step action will serve you best.
