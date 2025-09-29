Who Was Roscoe? About Lewis Hamilton's Bulldog With Over 1M Followers

By: Rahul M | September 29, 2025
Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton lost his beloved bulldog, Roscoe, on Sunday, September 28, after an intense battle with pneumonia
As per media reports, Hamilton adopted Roscoe in 2013, and since then he has been a member of his family
Roscoe isn't just any ordinary pet dog; he has fans of his own with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram
Roscoe’s social media is filled with adorable videos and pictures of himself, sometimes even featured Hamilton in hilarious and cute poses
Reports suggest that Roscoe followed a vegan diet since 2020, when Hamilton changed his food routine to improve his health
Interestingly, the late fur friend has also featured in several commercials and was also a part of the recently released F1 movie
Right now, the F1 community is mourning the loss of Hamilton's dog and sending condolences to the Ferrari driver
Thanks For Reading!