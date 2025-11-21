Spotlight on the most culturally immersive festivals in December 2025

The Nilgiris Earth Festival |

Hornbill Festival 2025 (Dec 1-10, 2025)

Pic: Wikimedia Commons

Nagaland’s annual festival that celebrates the state’s culture, tradition, food, music and opportunities has set ‘Cultural Connect’ as its theme this year. The festival, held at Kisama Heritage Village, 12km from Kohima, will feature cultural performances, art shows, talks and presentations and workshops. Nagaland has tied up with the UK, Switzerland, Austria, Ireland and Malta as country partners to expand the reach of the festival.

Godrej Conscious Collective 2025 (Dec 11-14, 2025)

Godrej Design Labs is bringing back Godrej Conscious Collective 2025, a sustainability and design festival, for its third edition, transforming the Godrej campus in Vikhroli into a hub of innovation, art and design. The theme this year is ‘Reclaiming Cool — Beating the Heat, Together’, addressing the pressing challenges of climate change. The four-day festival will have special showcases, experiences, conversations and workshops. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Serendipity Arts Festival 2025 (Dec 12-21, 2025)

Serendipity Arts Festival continues to strengthen India’s cultural tapestry by weaving together craft, culinary arts, theatre, music, dance, visual arts, photography, performance, accessibility, and programming for children. In its 10th year, the festival will have more than 40 curators such as chef Manu Chandra, table maestro Bickram Ghosh and art curator Anjana Somany, as well as special project curators who have brought together theatre and musical performances, food workshops and pop-ups, art exhibitions and more. While entry is free, select events are ticketed to manage limited seating.

Maestro Forever, A Tribute To Zakir Husain (Dec 14-15, 2025)

NCPA, together with a line-up of over 50 national and international artistes, students and members of the family, will come together for Maestro Forever—a two-day global tribute celebrating and honouring the irreplaceable table maestro, Ustad Zakir Husain. The line-up includes iconic names such as John McLaughlin, Louis Banks, Dave Holland, Ranjit Barot, V. Selvaganesh, Shankar Mahadevan, Gino Banks, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Amjad Ali Khan and Rakesh Chaurasia, among many others. The programme will feature musical performances, lecture-demonstrations, talks, a photo exhibition and documentary screenings tracing his journey. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

The Nilgiris Earth Festival 2025 (Dec 18-21, 2025)

The Nilgiris Earth Festival, in its fourth edition, celebration in the heart of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. The four-day festival will take place across Ooty, Coonoor, and Kotagiri with over a dozen experiences rooted in food, culture, and ecology. These include an understanding of Badaga culinary heritage, a tea appreciation, and a dinner by Sienna Calcutta. The festival will conclude with The Habba 2025, where more than 15 local and indigenous groups from the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve will share their dishes, crafts, and songs, ending with a free community lunch open to all. Tickets are available on Urbanaut.