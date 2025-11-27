Hong Kong Fire: Worker Caught Smoking On Camera Moments Before High-Rise Building Engulfed In Flames; VIDEO | X @RealBababanaras

Hong Kong on Wednesday witnessed one of the deadliest fires in its recent history after a massive blaze tore through an apartment complex in Tai Po, claiming at least 55 lives. Local media reported that 51 people were pronounced dead inside the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, while four others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. Rescue operations continued late into the night as firefighters worked to evacuate residents trapped on upper floors.

Authorities revealed that the sprawling complex comprises eight 31-storey towers and is home to nearly 4,800 residents. The scale of the tragedy has sent shockwaves across the city, prompting urgent questions about fire safety and building standards.

WATCH VIDEO:

Shocking new footage reveals workers were caught casually smoking while repairing the outer wall of Wang Fu Court, Tai Po in Hong Kong, moments before the entire building went up in flames pic.twitter.com/TWNu4gk65V — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) November 27, 2025

Although the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, early assessments suggest that bamboo scaffolding and green construction mesh, commonly used in Hong Kong’s building repair works, may have accelerated the spread of the flames. Fire officials stated that the material surrounding parts of the facade likely acted as fuel, intensifying the blaze and making evacuation more difficult.

Amid the investigation, a video circulating widely on social media has added controversy to the already grim situation. The clip allegedly shows a worker smoking in a non-smoking area on the exterior of the Wang Fuk Court building just moments before the fire erupted. The footage, reportedly leaked from within the repair site, shows the worker sitting near a scaffolding with a lit cigarette in hand.

A user who shared the clip on X claimed, “Shocking new footage reveals workers were caught casually smoking while repairing the outer wall of Wang Fu Court, Tai Po in Hong Kong, moments before the entire building went up in flames.” The video has generated intense debate online, with many demanding that authorities verify its authenticity and investigate whether negligence played a role in the tragedy.

Officials have yet to confirm the legitimacy of the viral clip but say all possible leads, including potential human error, are being examined as part of the ongoing probe.