 US: Medical Helicopter Crashes On Sacramento Highway, Causing Major Traffic Delays
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
US: Medical Helicopter Crashes On Sacramento Highway, Causing Major Traffic Delays

Sacramento (US): An aircraft that appeared to be a medical helicopter crashed on a highway in Sacramento on Monday evening, closing the eastbound lanes, according to officials.

About The Crash

The crash happened just after 7 pm, according to officer Mike Carrillo, a spokesperson for the Valley Division of California Highway Patrol.

In images posted online, a long line of cars on Highway 50 could be seen backed up just behind a crashed helicopter. Information about the number of people on board or injuries was not immediately available.

"The cause of the crash is still under investigation and multiple agencies are responding," Carrillo said, adding that emergency crews and CHP were on the scene.

He said residents should expect delays on the highway and use alternate routes.

"We ask the public to avoid the area and allow emergency crews to work safely," he said.

