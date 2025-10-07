 Horrifying Video: Hiker Plunges To Death For Selfie While Scaling Nama Peak In China's Sichuan Province
A hiker fell to his death while scaling Nama peak in China's Sichuan province. The horrifying incident was captured on camera.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 09:38 AM IST
Hiker Plunges To Death For For Selfie While Scaling Nama Peak In China's Sichuan Province (Screengrab) | X/@volcaholic1

Beijing: A shocking incident surfaced from China's Sichuan province, where a hiker fell to his death while scaling Nama peak. The incident, which took place on September 25, was captured on camera, and its video surfaced last week.

The hiker, identified by his surname Hong, plunged to death after losing balance. As per eyewitnesses, Hong untied his safety line while posing for selfies. However, soon after untying the safety line, he slipped on the snow-covered slope. He was also not having an ice axe.

Video Of The Incident:

Hong fell almost 200 metres down the slope into a rocky terrain. In the viral video, it could be seen that Hong slid from the edge in the nick of time. Authorities rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident.

Hong's body was later recovered by the rescue team. According to reports, Hong's group had not informed authorities about their plans to scale the 5,588-metre-high side peak of Mount Gongga.

The Kangding Municipal Education and Sports Bureau accused the group of breaching several safety rules, reported The Sun. "If the crampons had not been removed and the rope had not been undone, this might not have happened," an official told the media house.

San Francisco Climber & Tech CEO Matias Travizano Dies After 2,000-Foot Fall On Mount Shasta’s...
It was the first time that Hong was climbing Nama Peak, the deceased's cousin told the local media. Hong had reportedly undone his safety line while taking pictures. However, he had possibly stumbled over his crampons and disappeared from the edge.

Hong was a farmer and used to lead hiking trips. According to News18, the Sichuan Mountaineering Association said that he was not a professional guide.

