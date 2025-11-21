Prank Goes Brutal In Turkey: 15-Year-Old Trainee Dies After Co-Workers Insert High-Pressure Air Hose Inside His Rectum | X @TrueCrimeUpdat

A horrifying incident from Turkey has sparked outrage after a 15-year-old apprentice died five days after being subjected to a violent workplace 'prank' involving a high-pressure air hose.

The incident took place on November 14 at a wood workshop in Bozova, Sanliurfa, where the victim, Muhammed Kendirci, was working as an apprentice. According to reports, Kendirci was allegedly bullied by coworker Habip Aksoy and another unidentified individual, who tied his hands and forcibly removed his trousers under the guise of a joke.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused then reportedly inserted a compressed high-pressure air hose into his rectum, causing an immediate and catastrophic internal explosion. The impact severely damaged the boy’s intestines and multiple internal organs, leaving him critically injured.

Emergency services rushed Kendirci to Bozova Mehmet Enver Yildirim State Hospital, but due to the severity of his condition, he was transferred twice, first to Balikligol State Hospital, and later to Harran University Research and Application Hospital. Doctors placed him in intensive care, where he fought for his life for five days before succumbing to his injuries on November 19.

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and initially detained Aksoy. Though he was first released under judicial control, the decision was overturned upon appeal. A fresh detention warrant was issued, and he is now in custody, formally remanded by the court. Authorities continue to search for the second suspect involved.

The disturbing case has triggered widespread condemnation and renewed discussions around workplace safety, child labor exploitation, and the culture of violent 'pranks' that often go unchecked. Reports suggest that this is not the isolated incident involving high pressure air-hose tragedies. There were many such incidents reported across the world involving minors as well as adults.