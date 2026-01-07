 US: Turban-Wearing Truck Driver Allegedly Attempts Illegal U-Turn On California Highway, Gets Stuck In The Middle; Video Viral
A viral video showing a turban-wearing truck driver stranded on a California highway has triggered online speculation, with claims of illegal parking or a U-turn. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the incident. The clip gained traction amid heightened scrutiny of Sikh drivers following a deadly Florida highway crash last year.

Updated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
California (US): A video circulating widely on social media shows a turban-wearing truck driver stranded in the middle of a California highway, sparking fresh debate and speculation online. The video that has gone viral on the internet shows a truck parked in the middle of a highway, with its cabin turned backwards.

Within moments, the driver, a man wearing a turban can be seen getting down the truck and walking towards the back of the vehicle. "You can't park there bud," the man recording the video of the incident can be heard saying.

The unusual positioning of the truck quickly fueled online claims that the driver had attempted an illegal U-turn or intentionally parked in the middle of the highway. However, authorities have not confirmed what led to the incident.

Netizens React To Viral Video

There is no official statement clarifying whether the driver violated traffic laws, misjudged a turn, or was forced to stop due to mechanical or situational issues. Despite this lack of verification, the video has gone viral, drawing millions of views and a flood of commentary across platforms.

VIDEO: 3 Dead After 'Punjabi' Trailer Driver Attempts Illegal U-Turn On Florida’s Turnpike
Sikh Drivers Under Scrutiny After Deadly Florida Crash

Sikh drivers have increasingly found themselves under public scrutiny following a deadly highway crash in Florida earlier in 2025, an event that ignited nationwide discussions about immigration, road safety and commercial driver regulations.

In that case, authorities allege that Harjinder Singh, an India-born truck driver, made a U-turn on the Florida Turnpike on August 12, 2025, triggering a collision that killed three people. The Department of Homeland Security later claimed Singh had entered the United States illegally in 2018, obtained a commercial driver’s license in California despite lacking legal status, and failed an English proficiency exam. The case drew intense political and media attention and has since been cited frequently in online debates.

Sikh advocacy groups stress that isolated incidents should not define an entire community. There are an estimated 7,50,000 Sikhs living in the United States, with roughly 1,50,000 employed in the trucking industry, most as drivers. Community leaders say the vast majority are law-abiding professionals who play a critical role in keeping supply chains moving.

