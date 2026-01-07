'Waiting For Mishap': Mumbai's Andheri Station Sees Severe Overcrowding Due To Month-Long Ongoing WR Block; Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns

Mumbai: A viral video on X has captured chaotic scenes at Mumbai's Andheri Railway Station, highlighting the extreme overcrowding and safety risks faced by commuters during peak hours. The footage shows platforms packed to capacity, with passengers desperately running across foot overbridges and in some cases, even onto the tracks to catch trains following sudden, last-minute platform changes.

Escalating Commuter Distress

The disruption is due to an ongoing 30-day major block on the Western Railway (WR) for the construction of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali. This block, which began in late December, is scheduled to continue until January 18, 2026.

Daily scene at Andheri station 🫠 due to block , western railway aap log itna bekar management kar sakte ho ? You are best in india , last minute platform change why? @WesternRly where is rpf ? Public running on track, waiting for mishap @husainlimdi2810 @Ayushman2251187 video:ig pic.twitter.com/MPqo4ROQ4h — KUMAR SAKET/ साकेत (@Feb030223) January 6, 2026

Commuters have expressed sharp criticism of the management, with many questioning the Western Railway over the lack of Railway Protection Force (RPF) presence to manage the crowds.

"Daily scene at Andheri station due to block... why last minute platform changes? Public running on track, waiting for mishap," posted user Kumar Saket on X while tagging the Western Railway.

Key Impacts Of The Block Until Jan 18

The ongoing block, in place until January 18, involves critical track slewing and signalling upgrades, leading to widespread disruption of suburban rail services. During peak phases of the work, authorities have cancelled between 200 and 350 local train services daily, majorly reducing capacity on already crowded routes.

Major stations such as Andheri and Borivali have been the worst affected, as delays and cancellations at these hubs create cascading disruptions across the network.

To carry out the work in connection with the construction of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali section, Western Railway has undertaken a block of 30 days from the night of 20th/21st December, 2025, which will continue up to 18th January, 2026.



Due to this block, a few… pic.twitter.com/SQew83qtcK — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 6, 2026

Commuters are also facing confusion due to frequent last-minute platform changes. With the 5th line suspended and speed restrictions imposed, several trains are being diverted to alternate platforms at short notice, contributing to overcrowding and stampede-like situations, including those seen in a recent viral video.

In addition, multiple fast local services and Mail/Express trains, such as the Ahmedabad–Borivali Express, are being short-terminated at stations like Vasai Road, further complicating travel plans for long-distance and daily passengers alike.

Commuter Safety Concerns

While Western Railway officials maintain that the 6th line will eventually increase capacity and reduce future congestion, the current transition is proving hazardous. The visual of passengers running across tracks at Andheri is a stark reminder of how service unpredictability can lead to life-threatening behaviour in Mumbai’s suburban network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/