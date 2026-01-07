 'Waiting For Mishap': Mumbai's Andheri Station Sees Severe Overcrowding Due To Month-Long Ongoing WR Block; Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Waiting For Mishap': Mumbai's Andheri Station Sees Severe Overcrowding Due To Month-Long Ongoing WR Block; Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns

'Waiting For Mishap': Mumbai's Andheri Station Sees Severe Overcrowding Due To Month-Long Ongoing WR Block; Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns

A viral video from Andheri station has highlighted severe overcrowding and safety risks as commuters run across footbridges and tracks to catch trains. The chaos is linked to a major Western Railway block for the sixth line construction till January 18. Train cancellations and sudden platform changes have drawn sharp commuter criticism.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A viral video on X has captured chaotic scenes at Mumbai's Andheri Railway Station, highlighting the extreme overcrowding and safety risks faced by commuters during peak hours. The footage shows platforms packed to capacity, with passengers desperately running across foot overbridges and in some cases, even onto the tracks to catch trains following sudden, last-minute platform changes.

Escalating Commuter Distress

The disruption is due to an ongoing 30-day major block on the Western Railway (WR) for the construction of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali. This block, which began in late December, is scheduled to continue until January 18, 2026.

Commuters have expressed sharp criticism of the management, with many questioning the Western Railway over the lack of Railway Protection Force (RPF) presence to manage the crowds.

FPJ Shorts
AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain
AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes Being Assessed For Right Adductor Muscle Strain
Elon Musk's xAI Raises $20 Billion In Funding From Nvidia, Qatar Investment Authority, Others
Elon Musk's xAI Raises $20 Billion In Funding From Nvidia, Qatar Investment Authority, Others
CLAT 2026 First Allotment List Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Freeze, Float & Exit Options Explained
CLAT 2026 First Allotment List Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Freeze, Float & Exit Options Explained
CES 2026: Samsung Display, Intel Unveil OLED Tech That Cuts Laptop Power Use By Up To 22%
CES 2026: Samsung Display, Intel Unveil OLED Tech That Cuts Laptop Power Use By Up To 22%

"Daily scene at Andheri station due to block... why last minute platform changes? Public running on track, waiting for mishap," posted user Kumar Saket on X while tagging the Western Railway.

Read Also
Western Railway’s Kandivali–Borivali Sixth Line Work Triggers Cancellation Of Over 200 Suburban...
article-image

Key Impacts Of The Block Until Jan 18

The ongoing block, in place until January 18, involves critical track slewing and signalling upgrades, leading to widespread disruption of suburban rail services. During peak phases of the work, authorities have cancelled between 200 and 350 local train services daily, majorly reducing capacity on already crowded routes.

Major stations such as Andheri and Borivali have been the worst affected, as delays and cancellations at these hubs create cascading disruptions across the network.

Commuters are also facing confusion due to frequent last-minute platform changes. With the 5th line suspended and speed restrictions imposed, several trains are being diverted to alternate platforms at short notice, contributing to overcrowding and stampede-like situations, including those seen in a recent viral video.

In addition, multiple fast local services and Mail/Express trains, such as the Ahmedabad–Borivali Express, are being short-terminated at stations like Vasai Road, further complicating travel plans for long-distance and daily passengers alike.

Commuter Safety Concerns

While Western Railway officials maintain that the 6th line will eventually increase capacity and reduce future congestion, the current transition is proving hazardous. The visual of passengers running across tracks at Andheri is a stark reminder of how service unpredictability can lead to life-threatening behaviour in Mumbai’s suburban network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Waiting For Mishap': Mumbai's Andheri Station Sees Severe Overcrowding Due To Month-Long Ongoing WR...

'Waiting For Mishap': Mumbai's Andheri Station Sees Severe Overcrowding Due To Month-Long Ongoing WR...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits Man Accused Of Raping Daughter-In-Law Citing Contradictions In...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits Man Accused Of Raping Daughter-In-Law Citing Contradictions In...

Fans Go Crazy Over Virat Kohli's Mumbai Airport Look As They Spot Special 'Heart' Tribute To Anushka...

Fans Go Crazy Over Virat Kohli's Mumbai Airport Look As They Spot Special 'Heart' Tribute To Anushka...

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 7, 2026: Winter Chill Gives Way To Toxic Smog As City's AQI Remains In...

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 7, 2026: Winter Chill Gives Way To Toxic Smog As City's AQI Remains In...

BMC Elections 2026: Malabar Hill Residents Demand Safer, Walkable Streets, Improved Civic...

BMC Elections 2026: Malabar Hill Residents Demand Safer, Walkable Streets, Improved Civic...