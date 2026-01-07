 Chain Pulled, Hanging From Footboard On Moving Train: Youths Perform Dangerous Stunts, Create Ruckus Inside Running Train In Kolkata’s Khidirpur – Video
A video from West Bengal shows a group of youths creating chaos inside an almost empty train near Kolkata’s Khidirpur station. One youth is seen pulling the emergency chain, while others make noises, cling to the roof and lean out of the moving train. The Railway Protection Force said the complaint has been forwarded for action.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X

Khidirpur: A video has surfaced on social media showing youths creating a ruckus inside a train, reportedly in West Bengal. The video shows an almost empty train with a group of miscreant youths.

One of the youths can be seen standing on two seats and pulling the train’s emergency chain. Other youths near the gate then appear in the video and can be heard making strange noises.

In another clip from the same incident, one youth can be seen clinging to the roof of the train, while another is standing on the footboard and leaning outside the moving train. The incident reportedly took place near Khidirpur station in Kolkata. The exact date and time of the incident are yet to be known.

RPF Reacts

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has responded to the viral video. “Your complaint has been received and forwarded to concerned officials for necessary action. Kindly share your contact details for further assistance,” RPF Sealdah said on X, reacting to a netizen’s post calling for the arrest of the miscreant youths.

The video has received 277.2K views on X in less than 48 hours.

