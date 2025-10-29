South Korean President Gifts Trump Ancient Gold Crown Replica, Bestows Highest State Honour | X @RapidResponse47

Gyeongju: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung gifted US President Donald Trump a replica of a gold crown from an ancient Korean kingdom and awarded the highest state medal to mark Trump's State Visit to the country.

About The Cheonmachong Crown

The replica of the Cheonmachong crown was presented during a welcoming ceremony for Trump at the Gyeongju National Museum in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, which served as the capital of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935).

"To new trust and companionship between Korea and the United States," Lee said through an interpreter as he gifted Trump the crown encased in a glass box, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We present this gold crown to you on this joyous occasion of your State Visit to Gyeongju because it symbolises the spirit of Silla, which brought peace to the Korean Peninsula for the first time, and the opening of the golden age of the Korea-US alliance," Deputy Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Kim Tae-jin said.

The official said the crown symbolises the "divine connection between the authority of the heavens and sovereignty on Earth, as well as the strong leadership and authority of a leader."

The ornate Silla-era artifact has been hailed as a masterpiece of ancient Korean metallurgy after archaeologists excavated the golden crown in 1973 from the Cheonmachong Tomb in the city.

Lee, who was wearing a golden tie, also presented Trump with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa -- the country's highest decoration -- in recognition of his contribution to peace on the Korean Peninsula and his continued role for peace.

It marked the first time that a US President has received the honour.

Trump thanked Lee, noting that South Korea and the United States have a "very great" relationship, saying it will get stronger.

Trump arrived in South Korea earlier in the day on a two-day State Visit to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering. On the sidelines, he will hold summit talks with Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

