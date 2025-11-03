 VIDEO: 170 Sikh Devotees Leave For Nankana Sahib & Panja Sahib To Mark Guru Nanak Jayanti
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: 170 Sikh Devotees Leave For Nankana Sahib & Panja Sahib To Mark Guru Nanak Jayanti

VIDEO: 170 Sikh Devotees Leave For Nankana Sahib & Panja Sahib To Mark Guru Nanak Jayanti

This year, approximately 21,006 pilgrims from India have been granted visas by Pakistan to visit Nankana Sahib for the celebrations. The devotees expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for facilitating the visa process, especially in the wake of security concerns following Operation Sindoor.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
170 Sikh Devotees Leave For Nankana Sahib & Panja Sahib To Mark Guru Nanak Jayanti |

New Delhi: A group of 170 Sikh devotees departed for Pakistan from Delhi’s historic Gurdwara Rakabganj on Monday to visit Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, and Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Prakash Parv, which will be celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India on November 5.

Before their departure, the devotees participated in an Ardaas (prayer) ceremony held at Gurdwara Rakabganj. The event was attended by Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, General Secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), along with other committee members. Following the prayer, the devotees were given a warm send-off by the community.

This year, approximately 21,006 pilgrims from India have been granted visas by Pakistan to visit Nankana Sahib for the celebrations. The devotees expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for facilitating the visa process, especially in the wake of security concerns following Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to IANS, Kahlon said: "After Operation Sindoor, the yatra was initially cancelled due to security reasons. We wrote to the Union Home Minister requesting reconsideration, and finally, the pilgrims received their visas. The efforts of the Indian government are truly commendable. They have always shared a special bond with the Sikh community. There have been many occasions when the Prime Minister has paid obeisance at our gurdwaras at Rakabganj, Sheeshganj Sahib, and Bangla Sahib."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Installs 450-Ton Steel Span Overnight At Bhandup Junction, Marks Major Milestone - Video
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Installs 450-Ton Steel Span Overnight At Bhandup Junction, Marks Major Milestone - Video
UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending
UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending
SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here
SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here
VIDEO: Rush Seen At Mumbai's LTT Station As Migrants Head Home Ahead Of Bihar Polls
VIDEO: Rush Seen At Mumbai's LTT Station As Migrants Head Home Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Read Also
'Deeply Saddening': PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Rangareddy Road Accident, Announces ₹2 Lakh...
article-image

Another devotee, expressing happiness about the journey, said, “We are going to Pakistan and are very happy. However, it would have been even better if the trip had been organised a little earlier.”

The pilgrims also expressed their intention to participate in the upcoming 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, underscoring their deep devotion to Sikhism and its teachings.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. It is one of the most revered festivals in the Sikh faith and is observed on the full moon day of the month of Kartik (Kartik Purnima), which usually falls in October or November. The celebration is marked by devotional singing (kirtan), processions, community prayers, and langar (community feasts) organised in gurdwaras across the world.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 -...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 -...

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Ridicules PM Modi At Bihar Rally, Says BJP Avoids Real Issues And Should...

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Ridicules PM Modi At Bihar Rally, Says BJP Avoids Real Issues And Should...

Haryana Youth Claims He Was Duped Into Joining Russian Army; Appeals To PM Modi For Rescue

Haryana Youth Claims He Was Duped Into Joining Russian Army; Appeals To PM Modi For Rescue

Jammu & Kashmir: Army Soldier Dies After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch

Jammu & Kashmir: Army Soldier Dies After Service Rifle Accidentally Goes Off In Poonch

India Donates Over 16 Tonnes Of Medicines To Afghanistan

India Donates Over 16 Tonnes Of Medicines To Afghanistan