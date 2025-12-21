 Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive

Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive

Andhra Pradesh conducted a statewide Pulse Polio programme, vaccinating over 54 lakh children under five across nearly 39,000 booths. Nearly 99 lakh doses supplied by the Centre were distributed to all districts. Mobile teams and door-to-door visits will cover missed children. Despite being polio-free since 2014, continued vaccination prevents virus spread from other countries.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive | IANS

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday conducted the Pulse Polio programme across the state, administering the life-saving drops to more than 54 lakh children below five years of age.

About The Initiative

The initiative, organised in line with the Centre's instructions to ensure that all children below five years of age are administered polio drops.

"The government of Andhra Pradesh conducted the Pulse Polio programme across the state, administering polio drops to over 54 lakh children below five years of age at nearly 39,000 booths," said an official press release on Sunday.

FPJ Shorts
Markets End Week On A Strong Note, IIP Data, Rupee Trend & Global Signals To Guide Sensex & Nifty Next Week
Markets End Week On A Strong Note, IIP Data, Rupee Trend & Global Signals To Guide Sensex & Nifty Next Week
Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Mahayuti Leads, But ‘Rane Vs Rane’ Battle Ends In Setback For Nitesh Rane As BJP Loses Kankavli; Shinde Sena Wins In Malvan
Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Mahayuti Leads, But ‘Rane Vs Rane’ Battle Ends In Setback For Nitesh Rane As BJP Loses Kankavli; Shinde Sena Wins In Malvan
Chaotic Scenes! Former UFC Fighter Andrei Arlovski Involved In Heated Altercation With YouTuber Jack Doherty; VIDEO
Chaotic Scenes! Former UFC Fighter Andrei Arlovski Involved In Heated Altercation With YouTuber Jack Doherty; VIDEO
Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive
Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive

Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department G Veerapandian said nearly 99 lakh doses were supplied by the central government and were dispatched to all districts.

Read Also
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Assam Agitation Martyrs At Swahid Smarak Kshetra In Guwahati
article-image

Nodal officers have been appointed in all districts to supervise the programme and ensure smooth implementation, he added.

India was declared polio-free by the World Health Organisation in March 2014, though continued vaccination is being undertaken due to the risk of virus spread from other countries, said the release.

The last polio case in the state was reported in July 2008 in the then undivided East Godavari district, said Veerapandian.

As part of routine immunisation, five doses of oral polio vaccine are administered, while an additional dose is given on Pulse Polio Day.

Read Also
Odisha: 2 Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Bhubaneswar Over Fake Job Offer
article-image

Booth-level teams comprising Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, Anganwadi workers and staff nurses administered polio drops across the state.

For children who miss vaccination today, over 76,000 teams will undertake door-to-door visits on December 22 and 23.

Mobile and transit teams were also deployed at bus stations, railway stations, airports, hospitals, fairs and other public places to ensure complete coverage.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive

Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive

Odisha: 2 Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Bhubaneswar Over Fake Job Offer

Odisha: 2 Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Bhubaneswar Over Fake Job Offer

Uttar Pradesh: Air India Express, SpiceJet Flights Cancelled At Ayodhya Airport Due To Dense Fog

Uttar Pradesh: Air India Express, SpiceJet Flights Cancelled At Ayodhya Airport Due To Dense Fog

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Assam Agitation Martyrs At Swahid Smarak Kshetra In Guwahati

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Assam Agitation Martyrs At Swahid Smarak Kshetra In Guwahati

Weather Update: IMD Issues Dense Fog & Cold Wave Alert In These Regions Of India; Here's To Know...

Weather Update: IMD Issues Dense Fog & Cold Wave Alert In These Regions Of India; Here's To Know...