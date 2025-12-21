Odisha: 2 Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Bhubaneswar Over Fake Job Offer | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a rented house in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, police said on Sunday.

About The Incident

The incident took place around 2 pm on December 18, and two accused have been arrested, they said.

"The girl was subjected to sexual assault without her consent by two persons in the rented accommodation in the city," a police officer said.

The accused had reportedly promised the girl a data entry operator job and called her to the house to discuss about it, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection at Shaheed Nagar Police Station, the officer said.

"Both the accused were produced before a court, which forwarded them to judicial custody," he said.

This is the second such incident in Bhubaneswar in a span of 10 days.

On the evening of December 10, another 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped near Dhalui Peace Pagoda on the outskirts of the city.

Police have arrested three people, and investigation is underway.

