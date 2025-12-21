 Odisha: 2 Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Bhubaneswar Over Fake Job Offer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha: 2 Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Bhubaneswar Over Fake Job Offer

Odisha: 2 Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Bhubaneswar Over Fake Job Offer

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a rented house in Bhubaneswar on December 18 after being lured with a fake job offer, police said. Two accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. A case was registered at Shaheed Nagar police station. This is the second such incident in the city within 10 days, following another alleged gangrape on December 10.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Odisha: 2 Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Bhubaneswar Over Fake Job Offer | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a rented house in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, police said on Sunday.

About The Incident

The incident took place around 2 pm on December 18, and two accused have been arrested, they said.

"The girl was subjected to sexual assault without her consent by two persons in the rented accommodation in the city," a police officer said.

FPJ Shorts
Markets End Week On A Strong Note, IIP Data, Rupee Trend & Global Signals To Guide Sensex & Nifty Next Week
Markets End Week On A Strong Note, IIP Data, Rupee Trend & Global Signals To Guide Sensex & Nifty Next Week
Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Mahayuti Leads, But ‘Rane Vs Rane’ Battle Ends In Setback For Nitesh Rane As BJP Loses Kankavli; Shinde Sena Wins In Malvan
Maharashtra Civic Polls Results: Mahayuti Leads, But ‘Rane Vs Rane’ Battle Ends In Setback For Nitesh Rane As BJP Loses Kankavli; Shinde Sena Wins In Malvan
Chaotic Scenes! Former UFC Fighter Andrei Arlovski Involved In Heated Altercation With YouTuber Jack Doherty; VIDEO
Chaotic Scenes! Former UFC Fighter Andrei Arlovski Involved In Heated Altercation With YouTuber Jack Doherty; VIDEO
Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive
Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive

The accused had reportedly promised the girl a data entry operator job and called her to the house to discuss about it, he said.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Air India Express, SpiceJet Flights Cancelled At Ayodhya Airport Due To Dense Fog
article-image

A case has been registered in this connection at Shaheed Nagar Police Station, the officer said.

"Both the accused were produced before a court, which forwarded them to judicial custody," he said.

This is the second such incident in Bhubaneswar in a span of 10 days.

On the evening of December 10, another 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped near Dhalui Peace Pagoda on the outskirts of the city.

Police have arrested three people, and investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive

Andhra Pradesh Govt Administers Polio Drops To Over 54 Lakh Children In Statewide Pulse Polio Drive

Odisha: 2 Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Bhubaneswar Over Fake Job Offer

Odisha: 2 Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Bhubaneswar Over Fake Job Offer

Uttar Pradesh: Air India Express, SpiceJet Flights Cancelled At Ayodhya Airport Due To Dense Fog

Uttar Pradesh: Air India Express, SpiceJet Flights Cancelled At Ayodhya Airport Due To Dense Fog

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Assam Agitation Martyrs At Swahid Smarak Kshetra In Guwahati

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Assam Agitation Martyrs At Swahid Smarak Kshetra In Guwahati

Weather Update: IMD Issues Dense Fog & Cold Wave Alert In These Regions Of India; Here's To Know...

Weather Update: IMD Issues Dense Fog & Cold Wave Alert In These Regions Of India; Here's To Know...