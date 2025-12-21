Uttar Pradesh: Air India Express, SpiceJet Flights Cancelled At Ayodhya Airport Due To Dense Fog | Representative Image

Ayodhya: Two scheduled commercial flights were cancelled at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on Sunday, according to officials at Ayodhya Airport Authority of India (AAI).

The cancelled services include Air India Express flight IX1284/IX1274, operating on the Delhi-Ayodhya-Delhi sector, and SpiceJet flight SG615/SG614, scheduled on the Mumbai-Ayodhya-Ahmedabad route.

The cancellations come amid persistent dense fog in the region, which has significantly reduced visibility and triggered low-visibility operational procedures at the airport. Similar advisories have been issued in the past few days as fog continues to affect northern India.

AAI Issues Advisory

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory on Sunday, warning that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

Passengers have been advised to check flight updates with their respective airlines through official channels and to allow extra time for travel to airports and completion of necessary formalities.

To assist travellers during adverse weather, the AAI has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide guidance and on-ground support.

"The Airports Authority of India has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide on-ground support. Passenger safety and convenience remain our highest priority," AAI's X post read.

The AAI also shared customer support contact numbers of major airlines to help passengers access real-time information regarding flight status. IndiGo passengers can reach out at 01244973838, while Air India has provided 011 6932 9333 for assistance. SpiceJet has listed +91 (0)124 4983410 and +91 (0)124 7101600, and Air India Express can be contacted at +91 124 443 5600 and +91 124 693 5600.

