 Weather Update: IMD Issues Dense Fog & Cold Wave Alert In These Regions Of India; Here's To Know Everything
According to IMD, dense to very dense fog is likely to affect parts of north and northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and parts of Bihar. Reduced visibility during early morning and late-night hours may disrupt road, rail, and air traffic. Commuters are advised to drive cautiously, use fog lights, and stay updated with travel advisories.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Cold Wave in India | ANI

Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued dense fog and cold wave alerts for several parts of the country as snowfall increases in the Himalayan regions. Foggy conditions are already persisting in parts of North India, which may create difficulties for early morning travelers. Residents have been advised to adhere to IMD guidelines and limit outdoor activities. On Sunday, residents of Delhi experienced a dense blanket of fog and a significant chill in the air.

The weather department has issued an orange alert in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and some parts of Chhattisgarh. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to revolve around 9 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. IMD has also warned that parts of central and eastern India could witness chilly nights, while some southern regions may see a slight drop in minimum temperatures due to changing wind patterns. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect crops from frost damage, particularly in vulnerable agricultural belts.

A severe cold wave continues to affect several parts of North India, bringing temperatures well below normal. The weather department said that Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh are also likely to experience icy winds blowing from the Himalayas, resulting in chilly mornings and sharp nighttime drops.

