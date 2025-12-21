Karnataka Shocker: Teacher Assaults Differently Abled Child With Belt, Plastic Pipe As Wife Pours Chilli Powder At Bagalkot School | Video

The differently abled child assaulted by the male teacher in Karnataka | X/@Telugu Scribe

A shocking case of student abuse has gone viral on social media after a video surfaced showing a teacher and his wife brutally assaulting a disabled child at a residential school in Karnataka. The incident reportedly took place at Divyajyoti School in Bagalkot district.

In the now-viral video, the boy is seen lying on the floor, crying in pain and pleading for help. The teacher is allegedly seen mercilessly beating the child with what appears to be a plastic pipe and a belt. At various points, the boy’s legs are restrained to prevent him from escaping, and the assault continues even after he collapses.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video further shows the teacher’s wife approaching the child and throwing chilli powder directly into his eyes. Disturbingly, a man recording the video can be heard laughing in the background as the abuse continues.

Several other children and bystanders are present at the scene, watching in apparent shock. However, no one is seen intervening to stop the assault.

FIR Registered, Accused Arrested

Following widespread outrage after the video went viral, authorities took swift action. The teacher and his wife, identified as Akshay and Anandi, have been arrested. An FIR has been registered and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Caught on Camera Slapping Students in Classroom

In another disturbing incident of teacher-student violence, a private school in Bhaluwahi village under the Badlapur police station area of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, has come under scrutiny after a video showing a woman teacher repeatedly slapping young children went viral.

The footage shows the teacher physically assaulting multiple students inside a classroom. She is heard scolding them, saying:

“Teri main todu? Ek-do mahine se test chal raha hai na? Wahi questions puch rahi hoon jo tum logon se baar-baar test mein liye ja rahe the. Saari zimmedari kya meri hai? Padhna nahi hai…”

The video has triggered widespread anger on social media, with users demanding strict action against the teacher and accountability from the school management.