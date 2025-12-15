 Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad Amid Academic Pressure
Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad Amid Academic Pressure

A 15-year-old Class 10 student in Ghaziabad’s Shalimar City allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a high-rise building. Police said no suicide note was found, and the girl was reportedly under academic stress. She was taken to a hospital but declared dead. Authorities are investigating the circumstances, including the exact floor she jumped from.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad Amid Academic Pressure | Representational Image

Ghaziabad (UP): A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide on Sunday after jumping off a high-rise building in the Shalimar City area here, police said.

No suicide note was recovered from her belongings, they said.

According to police sources, the victim, a Class 10 student, was allegedly under stress due to her studies.

Upon receiving a call about the incident, the police reached the spot and took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shalimar Garden Atul Kumar Singh.

Singh said the exact circumstances of the incident were being investigated, including the floor from which the girl jumped. He added that the family resides on the second floor of the society.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

