Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad Amid Academic Pressure

Ghaziabad (UP): A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide on Sunday after jumping off a high-rise building in the Shalimar City area here, police said.

No suicide note was recovered from her belongings, they said.

According to police sources, the victim, a Class 10 student, was allegedly under stress due to her studies.

Upon receiving a call about the incident, the police reached the spot and took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shalimar Garden Atul Kumar Singh.

Singh said the exact circumstances of the incident were being investigated, including the floor from which the girl jumped. He added that the family resides on the second floor of the society.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

