 AILET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Raise Objections By Dec 16
AILET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Raise Objections By Dec 16

NLU Delhi has released the AILET 2026 provisional master answer key on its official website. Candidates can download the answer key and raise objections online by December 16, 12 noon, by paying a fee of Rs 500 per question.

Monday, December 15, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
AILET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The AILET 2026 provisional master answer key has been made available on the official website of National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi). The solution key and matching master question booklets are now available online for those who took the All India Law Entrance Test.

Additionally, the institution has made it possible to file complaints to any questions or answers in the master answer key. By 12:00 PM on December 16, any objections must be submitted online via the official portal. We won't accept objections via phone calls, emails, or support tickets.

Four distinct series of question booklets have been identified by the institution. Any objections that are submitted after the deadline or do not correspond with the master question booklet will be deemed invalid.

AILET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Go to https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in/notification/Master_Notification_with_APPENDIX-I,II,III_and_IV.pdf, the official NLU Delhi notification page.

Step 2: Find the "Provisional Master Answer Key and Master Question Booklets for AILET 2026" link.

Step 3: To access the document, click the PDF link.

Step 4: Get the file and store it for future use.

Step 5: Before raising any objections, compare the question booklet series with the master question booklet.

AILET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Guidelines for Raising Objections

Verify question details:

Candidates must first check that the question number in their question booklet matches the number in the master question booklet.

Objection fee: A fee of Rs 500 per objection is applicable.

Refund policy: The objection fee will be refunded if the objection is found to be valid.

Mode of payment:

- The fee must be paid through the prescribed mode only.

- No other payment methods will be accepted.

AILET 2026 Provisional Answer Key:

For admission to NLU Delhi's undergraduate and graduate legal programs, the AILET is an essential test. Candidates can confirm answers and spot inconsistencies in the test by using the provisional answer key. Objections must be submitted on time to guarantee that any mistakes are fixed before the final answer key is made public.

In order to prevent submitting erroneous objections, candidates are advised to thoroughly go over the master question booklet.

To stay up to current on deadlines and other AILET 2026-related instructions, candidates should frequently check the portal.

