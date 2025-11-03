Bengaluru Manager Beaten To Death With Dumbbell By Colleague After Quarrel Over Office Light

In a shocking incident, a man was killed by his co-worker following a quarrel over a light at their office in Bengaluru on Saturday. The victim, identified as Bheemesh Babu (41) from Chitradurga, was allegedly beaten to death with a dumbbell by his colleague.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am at Data Digital Bank’s rented premises in the Govindarajanagar police limits. The firm specialises in archiving film production footage.

According to police, the deceased, who was reportedly sensitive to bright lights, often requested his colleagues to switch them off when not required. Around 1 am, he again asked his co-worker, Somala Vamshi (24), a technical executive from Vijayawada, to turn off the lights. The disagreement quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

In a fit of rage, Vamshi allegedly threw chilli powder at Babu before striking him multiple times on the head, face, and chest with a dumbbell. After Babu collapsed, Vamshi reportedly panicked and called other staff members for help. Emergency medical personnel were summoned, but Babu was declared dead at the scene.

Vamshi later surrendered at the Govindarajanagar police station, where murder charges were filed against him. DCP (West) Girish S confirmed that the fatal attack was the result of a dispute over keeping the office lights switched on.