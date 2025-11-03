Viral VIDEO: Traffic Cop Beaten By Youths And Minor For Stopping Their Car In No-Entry In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Traffic Cop Beaten By Youths And Minor For Stopping Their Car In No-Entry In UP's Muzaffarnagar | X

Muzaffarnagar, November 3: A shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where four reportedly men attacked a traffic police officer after he stopped their car from entering a no-entry zone. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video has now gone viral on social media. The shocking part of the incident was that a minor is also seen joining the culprits and punching the cop.

According to reports, Traffic Police constable Jamin Ali stopped a car that was trying to enter a restricted area. The car’s occupants got angry and a heated argument broke out between them. The argument escalated after which they started beating the policeman brutally in the middle of the road. In the viral video, the attackers can be seen beating the police officer with punches. Even the bystanders watched the incident in shock.

The Muzaffarnagar Police have registered an FIR under serious sections in connection with the matter. The accused are currently on the run and the police have initiated a search operation to nab the accused. Police teams have been formed to trace and arrest them soon.

The police said, “In this case, Kotwali Nagar Police Station has registered a case under strict sections against the accused. Two teams have been formed to arrest them, and further legal action is being taken.”

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Muzaffarnagar reportedly confirmed that the culprits will be arrested at the earliest, assuring that strict action will be taken against all those involved in the assault.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many users condemning the attack and demanding better protection for traffic personnel who maintain law and order on the roads.