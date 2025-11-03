 'I Am Being Framed': Karnataka Youth Accused Of Impregnating Schoolgirl Dies By Suicide, Alleges PE Teacher's Role
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'I Am Being Framed': Karnataka Youth Accused Of Impregnating Schoolgirl Dies By Suicide, Alleges PE Teacher's Role

'I Am Being Framed': Karnataka Youth Accused Of Impregnating Schoolgirl Dies By Suicide, Alleges PE Teacher's Role

A 27-year-old man from Mysuru, accused of impregnating a schoolgirl, died by suicide after leaving a voice note claiming innocence and blaming the school’s PE teacher. He alleged a cover-up to protect the teacher and the school’s reputation. Police have launched an investigation. Similar abuse cases in Karnataka schools have surfaced in recent months.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
'I Am Being Framed': Karnataka Youth Accused Of Impregnating Schoolgirl Dies By Suicide, Alleges PE Teacher's Role | IANS

Mysuru (Karnataka): An incident of a youth accused of impregnating a schoolgirl committing suicide by jumping into a canal was reported from Mysuru district of Karnataka, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Ramu, a resident of Kudakuru village in Piriyapatna taluq. The incident occurred in a school operating within the limits of the Piriyapatna police station.

According to the police, the deceased had left a voice message before taking the extreme step, claiming that the allegations against him of impregnating a schoolgirl, were false.

Read Also
ICAI CA Inter, Final September 2025 Results Out At icai.nic.in; Direct Link Here
article-image

In the message, he accused the school’s physical education teacher of being responsible for the pregnancy and demanded that a DNA test be conducted to determine the teacher’s role in impregnating the schoolgirl.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu: 20-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped Near Coimbatore Airport; Police Form 7 Teams To Nab Accused
Tamil Nadu: 20-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped Near Coimbatore Airport; Police Form 7 Teams To Nab Accused
After 13-Year-Old’s Killing In Leopard Attack, Pune Forest Officials Order Capture And Elimination Of The Big Cat
After 13-Year-Old’s Killing In Leopard Attack, Pune Forest Officials Order Capture And Elimination Of The Big Cat
'Stree Ab NRI Ban Gayi': US-Based Indian Woman Turns Into Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree' Character On Halloween; Netizens Can't Stop Laughing
'Stree Ab NRI Ban Gayi': US-Based Indian Woman Turns Into Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree' Character On Halloween; Netizens Can't Stop Laughing
Mumbai Records Coldest November Day In Over 10 Years After Unseasonal Rainfall, Temperature Drops To...
Mumbai Records Coldest November Day In Over 10 Years After Unseasonal Rainfall, Temperature Drops To...

In the voice message, Ramu stated, “I am not responsible for the pregnancy of the schoolgirl. I have no relationship with her. I have been falsely accused, and it is no longer possible for me to live with dignity. The doctor had come to check the girl’s health, and her pregnancy came to light during the examination.

"The case is being hushed up to protect the school’s reputation. They are accusing me only because I used to talk to her. The school’s physical education teacher is responsible for all this. To save him, I am being framed. In this situation, I have decided to end my life.”

Read Also
Telangana Road Accident: 20 Killed, Several Injured After Lorry Collides Head-On With Bus, PM Modi...
article-image

The voice message was sent by the youth on October 31, after which he went missing. His body was later found in the Tunga Canal near Bettada Tunga village. The youth had parked his bike and discarded his mobile phone, slippers, and jacket near the vehicle before jumping into the canal.

The police have taken up further investigation into the case. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

In August 2025, a teacher at an aided school in Humnabad (Bidar district) was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a Class 9 student multiple times. The incident came to light after the victim stopped attending school and revealed her ordeal to her family.

Read Also
CA September 2025 Results Announced: Meet The ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate & Final Toppers
article-image

In September 2025, a yoga teacher was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping a minor student multiple times. The case came to light after the survivor discovered her pregnancy and filed a complaint.

In October 2025, a private college professor in Bengaluru was arrested on charges of sexual harassment after a 19-year-old student filed a complaint.

In a shocking incident, two lecturers from a private college in Moodabidri and their friend were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping and blackmailing a student in July 2025.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: 20-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped Near Coimbatore Airport; Police Form 7 Teams To...

Tamil Nadu: 20-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped Near Coimbatore Airport; Police Form 7 Teams To...

'I Am Being Framed': Karnataka Youth Accused Of Impregnating Schoolgirl Dies By Suicide, Alleges PE...

'I Am Being Framed': Karnataka Youth Accused Of Impregnating Schoolgirl Dies By Suicide, Alleges PE...

Delhi HC Bars Law Colleges From Withholding Exams Over Attendance Shortfall, Directs BCI To Revise...

Delhi HC Bars Law Colleges From Withholding Exams Over Attendance Shortfall, Directs BCI To Revise...

CA September 2025 Results Announced: Meet The ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate & Final Toppers

CA September 2025 Results Announced: Meet The ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate & Final Toppers

ICAI CA September 2025 Results Declared: Check Foundation, Intermediate & Final Pass Percentages

ICAI CA September 2025 Results Declared: Check Foundation, Intermediate & Final Pass Percentages