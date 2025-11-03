 ICAI CA Inter, Final September 2025 Results Out At icai.nic.in; Direct Link Here
ICAI CA Inter, Final September 2025 Results Out At icai.nic.in; Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Inter, Final September 2025 Results Out At icai.nic.in; Direct Link Here

The results of the September 2025 CA Inter and Final exams have been released by ICAI.

Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
ICAI CA September Result 2025: The results of the September 2025 CA Inter and Final exams have been released by ICAI.

Examinees can view their results on the official ICAI websites, icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org. They must log in with their roll number and registration number in order to view the scorecards.

ICAI CA September Result 2025:  Steps to check the result

By following these easy procedures, candidates can view their results:

Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in, the ICAI's official website.

Step 2: From the homepage, click the link to the CA September 2025 results.

Step 3: Next, input your login information, including your roll number and registration number, and submit.

Step 4: The ICAI CA September 2025 results will now show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the 2025 ICIA CA results and print them out for your records.

ICAI CA September Result 2025: Direct Link

CA Foundation result link: https://icai.nic.in/caresult/foundation/

CA Inter result link: https://icai.nic.in/caresult/ipc/

CA Final result link: https://icai.nic.in/caresult/final/

ICAI CA September Result 2025: Qualifying Criteria

To pass the ICAI CA exams, students must receive at least 40% on each paper and an overall score of 55% on the Foundation test and 50% on the Intermediate exam. Passing won't be announced unless both of these requirements are satisfied.

