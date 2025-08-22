 Air India Mumbai–Jodhpur Flight Aborts Take-Off Due To Operational Issue
Air India Mumbai–Jodhpur Flight Aborts Take-Off Due To Operational Issue

Friday, August 22, 2025
Representation Image | File Pic

New Delhi: An Air India bound flight for Jodhpur on Friday discontinued the take-off run after developing an operational issue and returned to the bay.

Air India Spokesperson said in a statement, "Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on 22 August returned to the bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back. Alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination." Earlier, the Passengers on board Air India flight from Kochi to New Delhi faced an unexpected delay after a technical snag was detected during the aircraft's take-off roll.

Airline in its earlier statement said, "Flight AI504 operating from Kochi to Delhi on Sunday, 17 August, was delayed due to a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run, following Standard Operating Procedures and brought the aircraft back to bay for checks".

Earlier in the month,The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a warning letter to Air India Ltd., cautioning the airline over violations of flight time regulations and advising its management to exercise the highest level of diligence in adhering to aviation safety requirements.

