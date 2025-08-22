Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The state government has taken another significant step towards fulfilling Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of an “empowered and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.” The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and Central Electronics Limited (CEL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop sustainable and smart industrial infrastructure.

This partnership is expected to accelerate eco-friendly industrial growth and support the state’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions. UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari and CEL CMD Chetan Prakash Jain signed the MoU.

Key Highlights of the Agreement

▪ Renewable Energy Solutions – Installation of rooftop and ground-mounted solar plants in industrial areas, along with solar street lighting, hybrid systems, and energy storage technologies to enhance energy efficiency.

▪ IT and Smart Infrastructure – Upgrading industrial zones with smart surveillance (CCTV), access control, public address systems, and a centralized monitoring dashboard. Smart city features such as Wi-Fi zones, IoT-based asset tracking, and data analytics will also be introduced.

▪ E-Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure – Establishment of EV charging stations in industrial areas, promoting sustainable mobility integrated with renewable energy.

▪ Infrastructure Upgradation & Modernization – Civil, mechanical, and electrical infrastructure will be modernized with a focus on green buildings, water conservation, and energy-efficient technologies.

▪ Capacity Building & Training – Organizing training programs, workshops, and awareness campaigns for industries and stakeholders, along with the publication of best practices and guidelines.

▪ Consultancy & Policy Support – Preparation of technical feasibility studies, DPRs, and investment consultations, coupled with policy recommendations for advancing green and smart industrial development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized that industrial growth must not be confined to production alone, but should also safeguard the environment while embracing new-age technologies. With UPSIDA’s developmental vision and CEL’s technical expertise, this collaboration will set new benchmarks for environmentally friendly, technologically advanced, and future-ready industrial hubs in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari described the agreement as “a historic step towards building an industrial ecosystem that is sustainable, innovative, and aligned with tomorrow’s needs.”