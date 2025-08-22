 Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaYogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan

Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan

CM Yogi Adityanath has emphasized that industrial growth must not be confined to production alone, but should also safeguard the environment while embracing new-age technologies. With UPSIDA’s developmental vision and CEL’s technical expertise, this collaboration will set new benchmarks for environmentally friendly, technologically advanced, and future-ready industrial hubs in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The state government has taken another significant step towards fulfilling Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of an “empowered and self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.” The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and Central Electronics Limited (CEL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop sustainable and smart industrial infrastructure.

This partnership is expected to accelerate eco-friendly industrial growth and support the state’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions. UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari and CEL CMD Chetan Prakash Jain signed the MoU.

Key Highlights of the Agreement

▪ Renewable Energy Solutions – Installation of rooftop and ground-mounted solar plants in industrial areas, along with solar street lighting, hybrid systems, and energy storage technologies to enhance energy efficiency.

FPJ Shorts
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri Locality, Saaniya Chandhok Joins Family At Launch; Check Pics 
Sachin Tendulkar Shares Memorable Photos As Daughter Sara Opens Pilates Studio In Mumbai's Andheri Locality, Saaniya Chandhok Joins Family At Launch; Check Pics 
'Pakistan Ready For Dialogue With India To Discuss Kashmir, All Other Pending Issues': Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
'Pakistan Ready For Dialogue With India To Discuss Kashmir, All Other Pending Issues': Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

▪ IT and Smart Infrastructure – Upgrading industrial zones with smart surveillance (CCTV), access control, public address systems, and a centralized monitoring dashboard. Smart city features such as Wi-Fi zones, IoT-based asset tracking, and data analytics will also be introduced.

▪ E-Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure – Establishment of EV charging stations in industrial areas, promoting sustainable mobility integrated with renewable energy.

▪ Infrastructure Upgradation & Modernization – Civil, mechanical, and electrical infrastructure will be modernized with a focus on green buildings, water conservation, and energy-efficient technologies.

▪ Capacity Building & Training – Organizing training programs, workshops, and awareness campaigns for industries and stakeholders, along with the publication of best practices and guidelines.

▪ Consultancy & Policy Support – Preparation of technical feasibility studies, DPRs, and investment consultations, coupled with policy recommendations for advancing green and smart industrial development.

Read Also
Yogi Govt Unveils Footwear & Leather Policy 2025 To Boost Industries In UP
article-image

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized that industrial growth must not be confined to production alone, but should also safeguard the environment while embracing new-age technologies. With UPSIDA’s developmental vision and CEL’s technical expertise, this collaboration will set new benchmarks for environmentally friendly, technologically advanced, and future-ready industrial hubs in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari described the agreement as “a historic step towards building an industrial ecosystem that is sustainable, innovative, and aligned with tomorrow’s needs.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan

Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan

Uttar Pradesh News: Rising Yamuna Poses Threat To Taj Mahal As Floodwaters Engulf Agra’s...

Uttar Pradesh News: Rising Yamuna Poses Threat To Taj Mahal As Floodwaters Engulf Agra’s...

Rajasthan News: Ranthambore Issues SOP For Safari Safety After Tourists Stranded In Tiger Territory

Rajasthan News: Ranthambore Issues SOP For Safari Safety After Tourists Stranded In Tiger Territory

Air India Mumbai–Jodhpur Flight Aborts Take-Off Due To Operational Issue

Air India Mumbai–Jodhpur Flight Aborts Take-Off Due To Operational Issue

Will Government Lift TikTok Ban? Social Media Buzzes As Short-Video Platform's Website Goes Live In...

Will Government Lift TikTok Ban? Social Media Buzzes As Short-Video Platform's Website Goes Live In...